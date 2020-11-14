L’Oreal launches a virtual makeup line for Zoom and other apps

In 2018, L’Oréal made the interesting decision to buy an augmented reality filter company called Modiface. Now in 2020, the cosmetics company has decided to launch a line of “virtual makeup”. The ‘Signature Face’ filters offer eyeshadows, lipsticks and hair products. L’Oreal has launched this new series with support for the most popular apps: Instagram, Snapchat, Snap Camera and Google Duo. Snap Camera support is especially interesting as it allows makeup to be used in many video conferencing services like Zoom.

L’Oréal is promoting these makeups as a way to add a splash of color to your look on video calls. As for the filters themselves, they don’t have anything we haven’t seen before. However, it is interesting that a non-technological brand has embarked on this adventure. The move makes a lot of sense as social media apps are slowly becoming trading platforms.