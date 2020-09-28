Latest newsTop Stories

Low cost and most powerful microscope for smartphones

By Brian Adam
Any smartphone and tablet can be turned into a microscope with a 39 device. Photo: Indy Gogo
Hong Kong: With a little modern kit, you can turn your smartphone and tablet into a powerful microscope display.

The Diapel microscope can be used in education, medicine and other industries because it can also show living things and blood cells floating in water. You can even multiply an object up to 1000 times to create high quality video.

A very low cost microscope magnifies a variety of items in a very efficient way. However, in order to see more clearly, it is necessary to buy more lenses that are available with Diapel. Evaluate the strength of the diaphragm so that even if it is dropped from the third floor, it is still safe from damage and has undergone regular tests. That is why a patent has been applied for this wonderful invention.

The same company has made Blips microscopes before and now it has developed microscope kits with more new changes but it has taken three years of continuous hard work. The dipole system is so small that you can carry it anywhere in your pocket. The dipole microscope is 17 cm long, 10 cm wide and 4 cm thick.

Evaluate its potential in such a way that it can reveal the details inside the cell and also clarify the bacteria. It also shows very fine specimens such as blood cells.

In addition to objective lens microscopy, it can also be used to look at living things immersed in liquids, which is called emergency microscopy. You’ll also be able to update as soon as the Dipel company makes more lenses.

The dipole microscope enables the smartphone to show a new world, but at the same time its focal point is so much better that it focuses the scene in every way and nothing gets blurred. Diapel is priced at just 39 39.

