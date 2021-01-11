Low inflation in the eurozone is not all bad

- Advertisement -

Who doesn’t want technology to be cheaper? The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, probably does not want it, although she is faced with the herculean task of raising inflation from its negative levels.

Eurozone consumer prices fell 0.3% year-on-year in December, according to a first Eurostat estimate published on Thursday. It is a long way from the ECB’s inflation target of just below 2%, although the central bank has been buying assets since 2015. Most of the blame falls on the weakness of the economy, and with it the declining demand in connection to the virus that causes energy prices to fall. But there is a long-term trend that is also lowering inflation: the advancement of technology and digitization. The falls in IT and technology products have taken an average of 0.15 percentage points off eurozone inflation each year between 2002 and 2019, according to ECB calculations. It may seem like little, but every little bit counts when inflation is low or negative.

Technological progress doesn’t just benefit consumers. An ECB economic bulletin released on Thursday indicates that it is likely to be beneficial to the economy as a whole. It is true that the concern that digital advances and automation end up destroying jobs is justified in some sectors. But the ECB has found evidence that the higher the total value added to the economy by the digital sector, the lower the average unemployment rate in the European Union countries and in the United States between 2000 and 2018.

It is not so clear that economies that quickly adopt technological innovations end up with dynamic labor markets or if just the opposite happens. What is clear is that at least some of the forces that keep eurozone prices down are worth celebrating, rather than lamenting. Even the ECB, whose mandate is relatively focused on inflation, would not disagree.

