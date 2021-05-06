lucid motors provides a glimpse into the factory of the lucid air

Lucid Motors gives a first-ever look behind the scenes of the AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande in Arizona and the production process of the fully electric luxury Lucid Air sedan through an exclusive video.

With unique images, Lucid Motors provides insight into the working method of Lucid Air’s talented General Assembly team. They unite the EV’s body, drivetrain and expertly crafted interior into one. After completion of the production of a Lucid Air, a strict quality control follows before it is approved.

American market

Lucid Motors will deliver the first Lucid Air EVs to the US market in the second half of 2021. Orders from Europe will follow in the first half of 2022. The Lucid Air is available in four models: the Lucid Air, Lucid Air Touring, Lucid Air Grand Touring and Lucid Air Dream Edition. Lucid Motors recently announced that the Dream Edition of the Lucid Air is already fully pre-ordered, which means that all future reservations for this model type will be put on a waiting list. The other models remain open for reservations.

New York City

A video was also launched last week in which Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson takes one of the release candidate Lucid Air EVs for a ride through the streets of New York City.