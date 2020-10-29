Lvmh And Tiffany Can Save Face With A Small Rebate

A dispute to acquire jewelry can end with a truce to save face. The French giant LVMH and its target Tiffany are negotiating a cut in the pre-pandemic price of the US firm, 16,000 million dollars. A deal at about $ 130 a share, up from Monday’s close of about $ 123, and below the initial 135, may convince Tiffany [que ha subido a 130 tras las noticias]. It would save the French tycoon Bernard Arnault some 600 million dollars, an amount that is not very huge. But settling for a discount, even a small one, could offer benefits to both.

For Tiffany, getting a new deal quickly makes sense. The pandemic has taken some of the spark out of the New York-based company. Enforcing your merger contract in court, as you are trying to do, further delays the arduous process, and there is no guarantee that it will be successful.

If you push through the US court system in Delaware and fail to force LVMH to close the deal, your stock will plummet. Worse still, the CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, would have to fight on his own against the consequences of Covid-19, which continues to devastate his main market, the United States.

For Arnault, getting a discount can be a matter of pride rather than finances. The mogul objected to Tiffany’s decision to continue paying dividends during the virus crisis. Slashing the deal by $ 5 a share saves you just 4%. But he has made quite a fuss, and has already put his own shareholders through uncertainty by disdaining the original $ 135-a-share offer, so he needs to save face.

More importantly, with the merger now free of antitrust hurdles, a quick deal could allow LVMH to own the jewelry before Christmas and the all-important Chinese New Year. Given the opportunity, the best thing for both companies is to start 2021 on the right foot.

>