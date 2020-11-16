M1: everything you need to know about Apple’s new chip

The ‘One More Thing’ event, as we expected, has not been long in surprising us. Just starting their presentation they have brought us the expected new Apple chip, M1, which will end the dependence of the company on Intel processors.

Formerly known as ‘Apple Silicon’ this new processor will be the equivalent of the A-series (of the A14 chip introduced for iPhone and iPad) designed exclusively for Macs. However, this division actually involves building bridges. All because the inclusion of the ARM architecture will bring a new level of connection never seen before between all these teams.

A remarkable leap in efficiency

The arrival of this chip stands out for its high level of performance. Initially, it has an 8-core CPU that can be up to twice as efficient per watt than any other current design on the market.

To complement this, Apple’s M1 chip also comes with a natively designed 8-core GPU, which will also increase the graphics presentation by up to two times on computers with this processor. Which translates into an average throughput of 2.6 Teraflops.

As if that were not enough, this chip also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine system that will focus on the development of functions related to artificial intelligence (AI).

All this supported by the operation of 16 million transistors incorporated in its structure. This added to the action of its 5 nanometer processor, the first of its kind in designs for laptops.

What else is known about Apple’s M1 chip?

A vital point about Apple’s new M1 chip, which marks a before and after for the company in the world of processors, is that it will come with a unified memory architecture. This design simply implies that each component of the system (GPU, CPU, NE, etc…) will be able to have homogeneous access to the system memory.

As a consequence, each process will be done more uniformly and with a much more efficient energy expenditure. In short, this will allow the team to perform more tasks at a higher speed and with much lower energy expenditure. A simple leap in performance that will take Macs to the next level.

