Mac Big Sur is crashing MacBook Pro

A few days ago at the “One More Thing” event, Apple presented us with a new update for Mac Big Sur. An operating system loaded with many improvements, from a sleeker design to an iPhone and iPad inspired messaging package.

Last Thursday, Apple made this operating system available to its users. That same day, many excited people started with the Big Sur update. But, some of them have encountered a nasty surprise. Which? In the update process, the software is throwing black screens, the system hangs, and therefore the advance stops.

MacBook Pro 2013 and 2014 are the most affected by the black screen

The most surprising thing here is that the most affected computers are the 2013 and 2014 MacBook Pro. Could it be that there are compatibility problems between these computers and the new Apple operating system? It seems so, however Apple has not said anything about it.

What if they have been reported have been the complaints of its users. At apple forum the following review reads:

“I downloaded Big Sur just as it came out a couple of nights ago; I was already having trouble downloading and should have waited longer but was so excited I finally managed to download it the next morning and then it asked me to reboot for installation but it never came back on and was stuck on a dark black screen , connected, for hours ”.

In addition to this, other users have said that they have tried to start in safe mode, but have not been successful. Even the computer is completely out of order, you cannot advance or go back to the previous version.

This problem seems to be quite big. A prompt solution is expected from Apple. So far it is a bug that has affected users with MacBook Pro 2013 and 2014. However, you should be alert, because it may happen to you, after all it is a new operating system, that is, it is subject to failures .

.