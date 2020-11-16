Tech News

Mac Big Sur is crashing MacBook Pro

By Brian Adam
0
9
Macbook De Apple.jpg
Macbook De Apple.jpg

Must Read

Apps

The VivaVideo app, with more than 100 million downloads, commits advertising and payment fraud, according to Secure-D

Brian Adam - 0
A famous video editing application has been caught committing serious fraud: VivaVideo would generate false advertising clicks, steal user data and, above...
Read more
Tech News

The Google Assistant can read articles for you and here we show you how

Brian Adam - 0
Virtual assistants have acquired a leading role in recent years and their operation has been on the rise. From Siri, to...
Read more
Tech News

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Brian Adam - 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and today is a technological powerhouse valued at more than 2 billion dollars, is...
Read more
Tech News

M1: everything you need to know about Apple’s new chip

Brian Adam - 0
The 'One More Thing' event, as we expected, has not been long in surprising us. Just starting their presentation they have...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A few days ago at the “One More Thing” event, Apple presented us with a new update for Mac Big Sur. An operating system loaded with many improvements, from a sleeker design to an iPhone and iPad inspired messaging package.

Last Thursday, Apple made this operating system available to its users. That same day, many excited people started with the Big Sur update. But, some of them have encountered a nasty surprise. Which? In the update process, the software is throwing black screens, the system hangs, and therefore the advance stops.

MacBook Pro 2013 and 2014 are the most affected by the black screen

MacBook Pro 2014

MacBook Pro 2014

The most surprising thing here is that the most affected computers are the 2013 and 2014 MacBook Pro. Could it be that there are compatibility problems between these computers and the new Apple operating system? It seems so, however Apple has not said anything about it.

What if they have been reported have been the complaints of its users. At apple forum the following review reads:

“I downloaded Big Sur just as it came out a couple of nights ago; I was already having trouble downloading and should have waited longer but was so excited I finally managed to download it the next morning and then it asked me to reboot for installation but it never came back on and was stuck on a dark black screen , connected, for hours ”.

In addition to this, other users have said that they have tried to start in safe mode, but have not been successful. Even the computer is completely out of order, you cannot advance or go back to the previous version.

This problem seems to be quite big. A prompt solution is expected from Apple. So far it is a bug that has affected users with MacBook Pro 2013 and 2014. However, you should be alert, because it may happen to you, after all it is a new operating system, that is, it is subject to failures .

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The VivaVideo app, with more than 100 million downloads, commits advertising and payment fraud, according to Secure-D

Brian Adam - 0
A famous video editing application has been caught committing serious fraud: VivaVideo would generate false advertising clicks, steal user data and, above...
Read more
Tech News

The Google Assistant can read articles for you and here we show you how

Brian Adam - 0
Virtual assistants have acquired a leading role in recent years and their operation has been on the rise. From Siri, to...
Read more
Tech News

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Brian Adam - 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and today is a technological powerhouse valued at more than 2 billion dollars, is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©