Mac M1s can now run applications on Windows

However CodeWeavers announced that CrossOver 20 now works on the newer Macs processor, which means that new Mac M1 can run software from Windows directly in macOS.



If you are not familiar with CrossOver, it is a platform based on the open source Wine project that can run the Windows environment in macOS and Linux.

In other words, it allows users to install and run Windows software on other operating systems without even installing a full version of Windows because it does so in a virtual machine.

While Apple and Microsoft have confirmed that newer ARM-based Macs are no longer compatible with Windows (at least for now), CodeWeavers developers were able to run CrossOver 20 on Mac with M1 chip.

The latest version of CrossOver emulates Intel Windows binaries on macOS through Rosetta 2 technology, which emulates x86 binaries on new Mac ARM hardware.

That’s unbelievable when you consider that we are literally on the cheapest Apple Silicon device you can buy, one that is thermally throttled and is missing a GPU core. I can’t tell you how cool that is; there is so much emulation under the covers.

The team of CrossOver successfully installed some Windows programs in Mac M1, including the desktop version of the popular game Among Us and even Team Fortress 2. While the game had some lag, it worked fine most of the time.

The execution of CrossOver 20 on Mac with M1 chip it was only possible with macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta, which provides critical fixes to Rosetta 2 technology.

Users running the latest beta version of macOS can now test Windows software on new Macs with CrossOver 20.0.2.

For more details on CrossOver 20 on Mac M1 you can check the publication they made in the Blog from the website from CodeWeavers.