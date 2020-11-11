MacBook Air M1 fanless and up to 3.5x more powerful

Apple presented this afternoon, within the framework of the “One More Thing” event, its new M1 chip. And next to it, the first devices that will carry it. Let’s talk now about the renewed MacBook Air.

Thus we begin what is expected to be a long transition. These new MacBook Air M1 kick off a new era at Apple, leaving behind Intel processors …

It is precisely the entry model to the laptops of the house, has been the first to hit the track. And while it is true that it did not show changes in its exterior, it promises indoors to behave like never before.

According to Apple, “The M1 chip redefines our thinnest and lightest laptop. The CPU is up to 3.5 times more powerful. Graphics, up to 5 times faster. A more advanced Neural Engine can multiply the speed of machine learning by 9. It also has the longest autonomy in a MacBook Air and a fanless design that makes it ultra-quiet. “

Amazing numbers. In fact, on your site, promises up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback on the Apple TV app.

This new MacBook Air, as well as the new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, are already available on Apple’s official site (deliveries will be from next week). In fact, within seven days, they will also be available in physical stores on the block.

Prices? Well, they were announced “from $ 999” (US dollars), but the new Airs are already published on the Spanish page at € 1,129 and € 1,399 respectively depending on the storage capacity chosen: 256 or 512 GB.

They also announced prices for students. Which, in US dollars, is reduced by $ 100.

Thus we begin what is expected to be a long transition. These new Macs kick off a new era at Apple, which is leaving Intel processors behind to take their manufacturing into their own hands (although the same companies warned that it will continue to release versions of its operating systems compatible with Intel in the coming years).