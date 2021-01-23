Tech News

MacBook Air with MagSafe and new design, here we are: launch already in 2021?

By Brian Adam
MacBook Air with MagSafe and new design, here we are: launch already in 2021?
Macbook Air With Magsafe And New Design, Here We Are:

Brian Adam
MacBook Air with MagSafe and new design, here we are: launch already in 2021?

According to reports from Bloomberg News, Apple would be working on the new generation of MacBook Air which, apparently, will mark the return of the MagSafe charging connector after seeing it at work on iPhones last November.

The authoritative newspaper reports that the new laptop could hit stores by the end of 2021 or at the latest in 2022, and should also sport a thinner and lighter design than the existing model.

This reduction in size would be possible thanks to the smaller frames and a 13-inch screen, while the connectivity sector should be characterized by two USB-C ports. Also likely that Apple includes the new generation of proprietary processors, the direct successors to the M1 we saw in action on the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini announced last year.

The return of MagSafe on MacBooks had already been discussed in the past and many had given for certain the restoration of the connector (which was eliminated a few years ago from laptops in favor of USB-C), and with the publication of this new report does nothing but give strength to the rumor.

A few weeks ago the authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that Apple would be working on a new design for the MacBook Pro, and it is not excluded that the two models share the same lines.

