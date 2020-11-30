Tech GiantsAppleTech News

MacBook Pros could incorporate a Force Touch motor in their TouchBar

By Brian Adam
MacBook Pros could incorporate a Force Touch motor in their TouchBar

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Undoubtedly Apple planned some changes for its MacBook, the most relevant and recent was to change the Intel processors to incorporate its Apple Silicon M1 chipset based on ARM. However, it is not the only thing we could expect, according to a recently filed patent by the Cupertino company, the new Macbook pro they could revamp their TouchBar by introducing Force Touch technology.

MacBook Pro would introduce Force Touch technology

Recently the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) published a patent filed Apple where it would indicate that the MacBook Pros will renew the TouchBar by introducing Force Touch technology. This touch screen will be located on the upper part of the keyboard, as before, but incorporating a Force Touch motor that will detect the pressure exerted on the screen.

For now the patent does not provide much detail on how the TouchBar will work in conjunction with the Force Touch motor. However, incorporating pressure sensitivity into a touch bar could give us a feeling that a button is actually being touched, reduce activation by unwanted touches, and also activate secondary functions.

On the other hand, the patent does not reveal more details of how the TouchBar engine will work in the MacBook Pro, even, at first glance, the images of the application do not differ from what is currently on the market. For now we will have to wait to know more about this patent and what Apple has planned for its laptops.

It should be remembered that Apple first introduced the Force Touch engine on the Apple Watch in 2015 and on the MacBook trackpad. The Cupertino company then incorporated 3D Touch technology into its iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, which it later replaced with Haptic Touch from the iPhone XR, it detects pressure by software but the vibration motor continues to give a tactile response based on pressure.

