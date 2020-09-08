MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, has become the richest woman in the world

Latest newsTech NewsReviews

By Brian Adam
MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, has become the richest woman in the worldA little over a year after record divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzis Scott, the former wife of the patron and CEO of Amazon, has become the richest woman in the world according to the Bloomberg index.

According to the popular news agency, in fact, the MacKenzie’s equity reached $ 68 billion, thanks above all to the Amazon shares that were endorsed by her ex-husband as established by the agreement signed during the divorce phase. Overall, Scott obtained 38 billion Dollars of shares of the e-commerce giant, but the stock market trend recorded in recent months has led to an increase in this value, as happened also for Jeff Bezos who reported a increase in assets despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

MacKenzie Scott announced in a blog post last July that he had donated $ 1.7 billion to charity to associations dealing with racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health and climate change.

Jeff Bezos’ historic wife is currently the twelfth richest person in the world, behind tycoons such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, as well as her husband of course. He recently overtook Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the heiress of L’Oreal who controls 33% of the cosmetics giant.

