macOS Icons, a website with more than 2000 icons for macOS Big Sur

A week ago the stable version of macOS Big Sur arrived, Apple’s new operating system that brought some changes to its interface. One of the most visible is the new design of the icons, which bring a renewed style and an alignment on the dock that shows the homogeneity in their size. However, when we install third-party applications, differences in dimensions begin to be seen and aesthetics begin to dislodge.

Therefore, we want to recommend a website where you can find perfect replacements for these icons. Its name is macOS Icons.

Get icons for macOS Big Sur totally free

Elias Ruiz Monserrat is the designer responsible for this icon initiative that allows us to improve the aesthetics of macOS Big Sur. The project has been in existence for several months, incorporating icons to bring the appearance of Big Sur to previous versions. However, at the moment the page has around 2034 icons available and allows us to solve the unevenness that is shown with third-party apps.

The icons are in direct download, so you just have to click on the one you want to download it immediately to the computer. The available catalog is quite extensive and will allow you to obtain replacements for dozens of applications. Additionally, the site allows us to contribute to the gallery by uploading our own icons. To help us, it also incorporates templates for Photoshop and other programs.

This is a project that has grown a lot in a few months, taking into account that, by the middle of the year, it only presented 193 icons. For those who are important to the aesthetics of their system, macOS Icons will fall like a ring the finger. With the available options, they will be able to solve the inconsistency in the size of third-party applications with respect to native ones. In addition, all the material is completely free and you can download it with just one click.

To visit macOS Icons, follow this link.

