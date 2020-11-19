MacPaw launches ClearVPN a virtual and secure service from the best

You may not know MacPaw. But if I tell you about CleanMyMac X, I’m sure you already know what I’m talking about. One of the most popular programs for Mac and that is compatible with macOS Big Sur has been created by the developers behind MacPaw. Now these themselves have created a new VPN service by the name ClearVPN. It sure is destined to be a hit.

ClearVPN is destined to be a hit like CleanMyMac X has been

When you buy a Mac and look for the best programs for these computers, one of the first to appear on all the lists is CleanMyMac X. Its developers have now created a new program very different from this one, but it will surely be just as successful.

ClearVPN, as its name suggests, is a private and virtual network service that secure your connections to keep your privacy safe from the prying eyes that gossip about internet traffic.

Now, the million dollar question is why use this new-to-market application and not one of the veterans that we know also works. The answer is simple: It has a series of characteristics that make it unique in its kind.

Dynamic Flow is the key that distinguishes this program from other similar ones

ClearVPN uses DynamicFlow technology, It automatically analyzes the current state of your network. That way it connects us to the faster idle server to enable the secure connection. With Dynamic Flow, users can focus on enjoying their interactions online and do not need to focus on technical details such as server selection.

ClearVPN offers a freemium model and two pricing plans:

A free plan gives access to a limited number of shortcuts to address basic VPN uses, depending on the country. The free plan does not expire and is available to all users.

The Premium plan unlocks all the shortcuts that allow users to access any streaming service, connect to servers in specific countries, protect themselves from DDoS attacks during games, and much more. The Premium subscription covers up to 6 devices on any ClearVPN platform (iOS, Android, Windows or macOS). It is available for € 14.49 per month or € 102.99 per year.

This application is valid for macOS, ios, Android Y windows.