MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country

By Brian Adam
0
11
Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country
Macron Confirms: Huawei Will Not Be Banned In France And

Must Read

Android

Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei in Europe is seeing its business undermined by US pressure: following the abandonment of Chinese 5G infrastructure by the United Kingdom, many other...
Read more
Android

Motorola RAZR 2, technical specifications and design confirmed by these documents?

Brian Adam - 0
The new Motorola RAZR 2 folding smartphone in all likelihood we will see it on September 9, 2020, as stated by the company itself...
Read more
Android

Despite the ban, Huawei earned 35 million dollars a day in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The latest round of restrictions in the US against the Chinese giant Huawei have certainly scared the company but it does not seem willing...
Read more
Tech News

Gene Thatcher, that’s why it was renamed by researchers

Brian Adam - 0
The ABCC9 gene, discovered by scientists at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich in Germany in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Edinburgh,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country

Huawei in Europe is seeing its business undermined by US pressure: following the abandonment of Chinese 5G infrastructure by the United Kingdom, many other countries of the Old Continent are considering the same option. Except France, where Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Huawei will still be able to contribute to the development of 5G.

According to what was reported by the South China Morning Post and other newspapers, after the meeting on Friday 28 August with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the President of the French Republic declared that the Chinese giant will be able to install antennas and equipment for the fifth generation mobile network in the country, but European providers Ericsson and Nokia will be given preferential treatment for safety reasons. Macron has already confirmed this choice to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that “China would make the same choice”.

Me too’Agency nationale de la security of information systems (ANSSI) announced last month that Huawei Technologies Ltd. will not be banned in France but French telecom operators who buy their technologies will have a permit limited to 8 years. Furthermore, the French government will not use Chinese technology to protect military bases, nuclear power plants or other places to be kept in maximum safety.

All this takes place as the United States adds restrictions on restrictions to the Shenzhen giant, which nevertheless managed to record surprisingly positive data in the first half of 2020.

Related Articles

Android

Motorola RAZR 2, technical specifications and design confirmed by these documents?

Brian Adam - 0
The new Motorola RAZR 2 folding smartphone in all likelihood we will see it on September 9, 2020, as stated by the company itself...
Read more
Android

Despite the ban, Huawei earned 35 million dollars a day in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The latest round of restrictions in the US against the Chinese giant Huawei have certainly scared the company but it does not seem willing...
Read more
Tech News

Gene Thatcher, that’s why it was renamed by researchers

Brian Adam - 0
The ABCC9 gene, discovered by scientists at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich in Germany in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Edinburgh,...
Read more
Community

The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

Brian Adam - 0
The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK's oldest polar bear, Victor, died in...
Read more
Android

Windows 10, a selection of beautiful free themes: nature, gaming, movies and more

Brian Adam - 0
In a world where technology has now become a sort of "extension" of the human being, personalizing your desktop can allow users to express...
Read more
Community

Today is “Frankenstein Day” in honor of the novel’s writer, Mary Shelley

Brian Adam - 0
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797 and has remained in history for having written the famous novel "Frankenstein, or the modern...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©