Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country

Huawei in Europe is seeing its business undermined by US pressure: following the abandonment of Chinese 5G infrastructure by the United Kingdom, many other countries of the Old Continent are considering the same option. Except France, where Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Huawei will still be able to contribute to the development of 5G.

According to what was reported by the South China Morning Post and other newspapers, after the meeting on Friday 28 August with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the President of the French Republic declared that the Chinese giant will be able to install antennas and equipment for the fifth generation mobile network in the country, but European providers Ericsson and Nokia will be given preferential treatment for safety reasons. Macron has already confirmed this choice to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that “China would make the same choice”.

Me too’Agency nationale de la security of information systems (ANSSI) announced last month that Huawei Technologies Ltd. will not be banned in France but French telecom operators who buy their technologies will have a permit limited to 8 years. Furthermore, the French government will not use Chinese technology to protect military bases, nuclear power plants or other places to be kept in maximum safety.

All this takes place as the United States adds restrictions on restrictions to the Shenzhen giant, which nevertheless managed to record surprisingly positive data in the first half of 2020.