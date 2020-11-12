MacX Video Converter Pro, convert and download 4K videos [Black Friday Deals]

Still haven’t found an app that facilitates the 4K UHD editing process? ¿You want to convert videos on your Mac easily and quickly? Look no further. Introducing MacX Video Converter Pro. This is the best tool you need to process 4K UHD videos, plus it offers other video editing, converting and resizing functions and more. For the only occasion they will have special promotions for Black Friday. Buy MacX Video Converter Pro at the best price of the year and get MacX MediaTrans for free, a tool that will help you transfer all the content from your iOS device to your Mac or PC. Let’s learn what these apps can do for you and help you edit and convert 4K UHD videos. You can try MacX Video Converter Pro completely free from here. MacX Video Converter Pro, a powerful tool that is at the best price for a week

An intuitive, easy-to-use interface, convert and download videos from different platforms up to 4K UHD quality

Do you want to record your Mac screen? MacX Video Converter Pro does it for you

Remember, get MacX MediaTrans as a gift

During the week of Black Friday you can take advantage of a very special promotion. Buy MacX Video Converter Pro for $ 59.95 for only $ 25.95, a 57% discount. Get free MacX MediaTrans (valued at $ 59.95), a tool to transfer content from your iOS device to your computer.

We know how complicated it is to work with videos on a day-to-day basis, today it is essential to have a tool that offers a variety of functions and a user-friendly interface. MacX Video Converter Pro offers you the conversion of 4K and HD videos to a wide variety of formats. Among the available formats are: MP4, MOV, HEVC / H.264 (especially from Mac), AVI, FLV, MKV, MP3 and more than 370 formats and codecs.

If you need to download videos you can also make them and convert them to MP4 or MP3 (if you only need the audio). This app offers a compression process for videos with large sizes, which reduces up to 90% without losing visual quality.

It is also possible to edit, cut, make video adjustments, among other things, for videos that need a quality upgrade. If you need to add photos you can make edits to add them to your videos and add background music. When your project is ready with all the adjustments made, you will be able to process them with the best speed.

One of the most useful and attractive features that MacX Video Converter Pro has is its video converter that processes any format and adapt it to the size we need. Imagine that you have a video with a duration of approximately 10 minutes. This process is very complicated in terms of time that can take up to an hour or more. With MacX Video Converter Pro you will have it in a matter of minutes.