Mad Rat Dead Review: Not a country for mice

Remember the splendid musical levels of the equally splendid Rayman Legends (refresh your memory with the Rayman Legends review)? They took the excellent and tested platform mechanics, the fulcrum of the Ubisoft title, and bent them to the sound of jumps and blows to the pressing rhythm of crazy songs, which alternated citations with rocky instrumental rides, nervous orchestral technicalities and yes, even a cover in salsa mariachi from Eye of the Tiger. What made them so memorable were, first of all, the peculiar mix of platforms and rhythm games, but also and above all, a lot, a lot of style and charisma to sell.

With Mad Rat Dead, NIS America tries to replicate that formula and transform it not into a simple extemporaneous experience, but into a real game, which sees us impersonate, instead of the legendary mascot, a mouse, as the title suggests, a little crazy, and a lot dead. And yes, the two things are inevitably linked to each other: the reasons for his madness are in fact sought both in the sadness of his everyday life, and in the brutality of his farewell to life, which took place on the cold table of a laboratory. The protagonist is in fact a guinea pig, condemned to undergo experiments of all kinds, and to reach the light without too many frills, with the mere hope of contributing to some discovery, just to make his existence less vain.

It is not a country for rats

To his (and our) great amazement, however, it seems that the Paradise of the mice not only has an inordinate amount of cheese, but provides that there is a real divinity to watch over it: a Rat God, with feminine features, equipped with wings and a showy pink cylinder, as well as an out of the ordinary clemency. In fact, she will decide to give our hero a second chance, that is to relive the last 24 hours to give meaning to his life. And, in his extreme kindness, he will not even give too much weight to the malevolent intentions of the protagonist, whose only desire is to take revenge on the scientist who sent him to the Creator.

Thus, at the tiring beating of his heart, battered by the experiments, our adventure will begin, jumping, sprinting, and eliminating and dodging enemies to the sound of music (and beats visually shown by a handy bar in plain sight at the bottom of the screen). The co-protagonist is the accompanying song of each level, which marks our movements, and losing the rhythm and wrong timing will result in a slowdown in our race, until we stop and make us lose the momentum accumulated up to that moment. In short, the concept is very similar to Rayman’s aforementioned musical levels, with self-propelled platforms, structures ready to collapse at any moment and walls to be climbed over with rhythmic wall-jumps, alternating with threats of all kinds: chasms, infected water ready to suddenly submerge us and creatures capable of annihilating us in one go (not always eliminable).

Bending the space-time

The substantial difference lies in a totally different conception of Game Over: the levels are on average long, and it would have been impossible and frustrating to restart the player from scratch at each death; Here because the only factor forcing you to go back to the beginning is running out of time (complete with a timer ready to alert you when it is about to expire), while instead of the classic checkpoints, the team opted for a solution already seen elsewhere and on paper interesting, but that clashes and not a little with the concept of the title itself.

In fact, every failure sees time freeze, giving us the opportunity to rewind it and resume from a previous moment, so as to prevent the definitive conclusion. However, the problems with this mechanic are many: first of all, as mentioned, it will only be activated by dying, otherwise you will have no way to control it, thus depriving it of any strategic use useful to optimize your time and the grade obtained at the end of the level; moreover, if such a solution makes perfect sense in more than one genre, it is really incomprehensible to find it in a title that makes music and the rhythmic execution of commands its strength.

What is the sense of having to continually interrupt the action and the music, if it is the latter that sets the pace of the former?

And with extremely rigid movements, an inaccurate attack system (you will simply have to jump towards the enemy automatically targeted) and an action that is not always so legible (especially the positioning of traps and enemies, designed more to kill and force the rewinding of time than to offer a real challenge), the frustration is constantly around the corner. Then add some noises, which offer a sound feedback by marking your every movement, really annoying and that do not integrate in the least with the sound accompaniment, and here it becomes inevitable to consider as a useless forcing the introduction of a rhythm game component in a platform in itself mediocre.

Doubts and some bitterness in the mouth come out too analyzing the artistic sector of Mad Rat Dead, able to give not bad flashes in sound, visual and narrative terms – thanks to the sarcastic tone of most of the dialogues and some twists but also to disappoint: the art design of the backdrops is really valuable, with a very close stroke to that of other works in the NIS America stock pool, but they tend to repeat themselves.

The design of the common enemies is really horrible and only the bosses are saved; even the music, as said an integral part of the experience, can be, in some cases, as pleasant and engaging as annoying and unbearable, but the use of very artificial and “plastic” samples does not allow the original soundtrack to shine .

The localization in Italian is also missing (a pity, given the massive presence of dialogues), and finally, it does not even stand out for its longevity: barring hitches, you should complete it in about 5 hours (but rhythm game and challenge fans can double the amount of hours thanks to the Hard mode). In short, we save very little of this Mad Rat Dead.