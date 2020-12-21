Madonna’s powerful message when sharing her “beautiful scar” on social media

- Advertisement -

The famous singer Madonna ignited social networks with two Instagram stories. In them he appears with a black outfit that shows the scar from her recent hip surgery accompanied by a message regarding her famous hit “Beautiful Scars.”

At 62, the singer posed in front of a mirror showing her figure, but, above all, those marks left by the suckers of a strong recovery.

In addition to the outfit, Madonna showed off her straight hair and wore some necklaces and bracelets that gave her outfit color. He showed his body as it is right now: perfect and affected by the harsh obstacle of recovery.

The circular marks on your legs are from the hot cups of cupping therapy, an alternative medicine practice that is used to create a local suction that helps relieve pain, inflammation, and improves blood flow.

The painful appearance of the marks on his legs and his intact upper part are directly related to the hashtag #BeautifulScars. This is a reference to the famous song of the same name, published in 2015, which talks about presenting himself before everyone with everything and imperfections.

“I present myself to you with all my flaws, with all my beautiful scars”says the phrase that titles the song, a message of love for his thousands of fans around the world.

This is not the first time that Madonna has to go to the operating room. During 2020 it was announced that he was undergoing knee treatment to relieve pain from lost cartilage.

On his Instagram account, he shared a photograph in which he appeared looking at the camera and completely dressed in black. She added a message showing how excited she was to get her knee treated:

I am finally going to receive my regenerative treatment for the cartilage that I am missing! I’d jump up and down if I could after 8 months of being in pain. !Wish me luck!

It all happened on May 2 when he was at a concert in Paris. The singer had to get off the stage in tears after the fall and later it was revealed that this knee injury.

The coup forced her to cancel various dates of her Madame X tour during 2020. He even revealed that he had up to six hours of rehab a day to heal his joint.

Madonna does not hide her health complications. He even shares in photos and videos the difficulties he has when walking and his rehabilitation.

This has been a difficult year for the artist, because, in addition to these complications, the world is going through the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the singer announced that she was infected with COVID-19.

“I was ill at the end of my tour in Paris seven weeks ago, like many other artists in my show”Madonna announced on her social media. In addition, she announced that the team with which she rehearsed and the one that participated with her on stage was also infected.

After having overcome the disease, Madonna used the publication to inform that she would donate a million dollars for the search for the vaccine. ““ I am proud to be able to support the investigation to find one cure for Covid-19”, He acknowledged.

