Madrid expands its restrictions, while the Minister of Health recommends closing the city: what has been announced, what has not and how it affects us

Spain has just become the first European country to exceed 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after the Ministry of Health notified 10,653 new infections yesterday. The deceased amount, with the 84 of yesterday, to 31,118 deceased. And meanwhile, all eyes are on Madrid, the current epicenter of this second wave, and his government who, after last Friday’s measures, has been announcing all week that they are not going to stay there.

And, indeed, the Government of the Community of Madrid has just announced a new series of measures that “reinforce” those that were already underway. Specifically, the recommendations to reduce mobility are expanded and eight more basic health areas are confined. At the same time, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, gave a press conference in which he demanded close “all cities with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants“.

Madrid’s new measures and restrictions, explained

Giuseppe Buccola

Measurements throughout the region: Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Health and Covid-19 Plan, and Elena Andradas, Director of Public Health have explained that the Government of Madrid is going to recommend that all unnecessary movements be avoided throughout the region. In addition, the counselor has “recommended teleworking and staggered entry.” as well as the importance of maintaining the distances between the chairs in the hospitality industry

New trusted areas: Also, expand to eight more basic zones: Panaderas (Fuenlabrada), Miguel Servet and Doctor Trueta (Alcorcón), Vicálvaro-Artilleros (Vicálvaro), García Noblejas (Linear City) Orcasitas (Usera) and Campo de la Paloma and Rafael Alberti (Puente de Vallecas).

What criteria have been followed to choose the Basic Health Zones? The three criteria remain the same as last Friday: a) that there is an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days, b) that the situation has remained stable or growing and c) its geographical continuity between areas that allow their perimeter.

What do we know about antigen tests? As explained by the Government of Madrid, the massive antigen tests that were raised last week in the affected areas will be launched as of next week.

Recommendations of the Ministry of Health

While the spokespersons for the Community of Madrid spoke, the Minister of Health gave a press conference presenting the recommendations that the Ministry had proposed to Madrid. These four recommendations have no practical consequence because it is up to the autonomous communities to make the decisions. The four recommendations are:

The Ministry wants the Madrid measures to be extended to all municipalities with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

Explicitly recommend avoiding all unnecessary movement

Ban bar consumption throughout the autonomous community

Restrict the occupation of the terraces to 50% in the entire community territory

To questions from the press, the Minister has acknowledged that the declaration is only informative and it is up to the Community to choose the measures and approve them. “We have deemed it appropriate to publicize the recommendations that we make in the collaboration space” that was launched this week, Illa explained. Recommendations that, as we can see, will not come into force next Monday.

Complete list of affected areas and restrictions that apply

As of this Monday, 45 areas will be affected. We marked in bold the areas added on September 25.

In Madrid Capital:

Carabanchel: Puerta Bonita, Vista Alegre and Guayaba

Usera: Almendrales, Las Calesas, Zofío, Orcasur, San Fermín and Orcasitas

Villaverde: San Andrés, San Cristóbal, El Espinillo and Los Rosales

Villa de Vallecas: Villa de Vallecas

Puente de Vallecas: Entrevías, Martínez de la Riva, San Diego, Numancia, Peña Prieta, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Ángela Uriate, Alcalá de Guadaira, Federica Montseny, Campo de la Paloma and Rafael Alberti

Linear City: Doctor Cirajas, Gandhi, Daroca, the Elipa and Garcia Noblejas

Vicálvaro: Vicálvaro-Artilleros

In the rest of the Community:

Fuenlabrada: Alicante, Cuzco, France and Bakers

Humanes of Madrid

Moraleja de Enmedio

Parla: San Blas and Isabel II

Getafe: Las Margaritas and Sánchez Morate

San Sebastián de los Reyes: Catholic Monarchs

Alcobendas: Chopera, Miraflores, Miguel Servet and Doctor Trueta

Restrictions