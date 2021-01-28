Magic: the Gathering Arena, the king of trading card games comes to Android

- Advertisement -

Good news for lovers of card games, and especially for Magic: The Gathering players. He famous trading card game finally lands on our mobile devices

Magic: The Gathering Arena comes to Android after debuting two years ago on Windows and last year on MacOS. Yes, here it comes to us with a early access that allows us to enjoy this great card game on our phones, although it is a version in development. The stable version of the game will arrive in the next few months.

The classic Magic: The Gathering on your Android

With Magic: The Gathering Arena we are facing the digital adaptation of the original card game, with which the most veteran players will enjoy this game from the first second.

Players who have never played Magic: The Gathering they will not have problems, since the game is perfect for beginners, since its tutorial will explain each of its mechanics in its casual games with the AI ​​in order to improve our skills.

Magic: The Gathering Arena allows us to unlock 15 decks with cards that we can adapt to our own style of play throughout its different game modes. We can play against players from all over the world.

The good of Magic: The Gathering Arena is that he uses a single player account, with what we can we can play both in Windows, macOS, Android and coming soon to iOS With our same collection of cards.

Downloading Magic: The Gathering Arena It is free, and as you may have already imagined, there will be no lack of integrated accounts. The current version is only available in english but it is expected that in future updates they will add more languages.