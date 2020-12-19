Magic The Gathering: Zendikar Rebirth Gift Bundle review

- Advertisement -

The latest expansion of Magic the Gathering, released last September, took us back after a decade to the wild and tumultuous world of Zendikar. We were able to explore the rich lore of the Plan (as we told you in the video on the genesis and history of Magic the Gathering), as well as analyze some of the best cards of the whole set. Now, as the holiday season approaches, we have decided to return to Zendikar for unpack the Gift Bundle: the perfect gift for Magic the Gathering fans to find under the tree. In this regard, we point out that you can buy the Magic Rebirth of Zendikar Gift Bundle at 51.90 euros on Amazon.

Let’s talk about content: the Booster Draft

So what does this Gift Bundle propose? The package, available on Amazon for about 50 euros, appears very accurate, elegant and resistant, as well as rather fat in terms of content (here you will find our special with the best cards of the new Magic expansion, the Rebirth of Zendikar).

If you are not a Magic player or do not know what can be hidden inside the box, we explain what you will find in this special edition of the Bundle, so you can make an informed purchase. Inside the box we first find a valuable double-sided postcard with two splendid artworks dedicated, obviously, to the Zendikar Plan. The traditional sachets cannot be missing.

The Gift Bundle features ten draft booster packs of Zendikar Rebirth. These are none other than booster pack which allow the player not only to expand their collection (each pack contains fifteen cards, of which at least one of rare quality or more, so we are talking about 150 cards) but also to indulge in the discovery of a “limited” format that fans of the Wizards of the Coast product know very well: the draft. This Ultimate differs from Constructed simply by the fact that the contenders don’t have a ready-to-use deck, but must assemble it with the cards found inside the sleeves.

To summarize the founding rules in a few lines, we can say that the preparation of a draft takes place in turns and in rotation. We explain better how it works in the following lines. At first, each player opens a pack and chooses only one card. Then, all the players pass the rest to the opponent on their left (or on their right, depending on the turn) who in turn will take another card and so on.

The preparation phase will only end once all the cards in the pack have been chosen. In this way – and remembering to also add the Lands – each player will be able to build a deck of at least forty cards, ready to be tested. Draft is not only fun, it is also very useful, given that lets you learn more about the game and, of course, to test oneself with solutions, strategies and cards perhaps far from one’s comfort zone.

The Booster Collector Pack, the Terre, Charix … and the dadone

Within the Gift Bundle we also find a Collector Booster pack. This “premium” envelope is obviously different from the others and contains the beauty of 16 cards in a collector’s format. Four are rare or mythic rare cards; eleven are common and, in addition, there is a token foil full frontal (i.e. a special card with full-length illustration). Collector Booster, as you can guess, represents an extraordinary enhancement compared to the basic offer. This means that collectors at any cost can satisfy their perversity thanks to the rarity and sophistication of these limited versions, which are not usually found around. In short, every self-respecting Magic player will appreciate even more the sacred rite of undressing thanks to this Collector Boster Pack. We mentioned earlier the need to include the Lands in the construction of the deck. Well, the Gift Bundle contains not only a generously sized nut (but unfortunately dull in color), usable to score life points, but also forty “basic” Earths.

Twenty are in their normal configuration, while the other twenty are embellished with the translucent coating (o foil) which enhances the illustration. Finally, the promo card – also foil – deserves a special mention, which presents a different illustration compared to its basic version. We are talking about the legendary creature “Charix the Furious Island“, a rather tough leviathan: surviving the destruction of his own brood, he fed on the energy of a powerful Kor artifact that made him grow beyond all measure. The gigantic and portentous creature has a double effect. First, the spells that the opponent wants to cast on Charix will cost two more lands to play. Also, by paying three mana, the player can modify the creature’s attack and life (+ X / -X) attributes based on the number of Island lands the player.