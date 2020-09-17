Magnetic particles on tree leaves can signal pollution

Utah: Expensive and sensitive sensors are used to measure smoke pollution in urban environments, but now the magnetic particles that accumulate on tree leaves themselves can be used to estimate the intensity of pollution.

Experts at the University of Utah have proven that the leaves of trees themselves can be a sensor of pollution. After burning vehicle fumes and fossil fuels, small amounts of magnetic particles are emitted which accumulate on the leaves and become evidence of contamination. In this way the quality of the surrounding air and atmosphere can be estimated by looking at the leaves.

The leaves on the trees can report air quality in urban areas. However, magnetic particles are so thin that they are invisible to the naked eye and can only be detected by a sensitive magnetometer. It should be noted that these magnetometers are used by geologists in various investigations. The scientists then began their research on the University of Utah campus.

Scientists collected the sharp edges of a pine tree that had been removed from trees on campus. Three of these trees were located on the side of the road where daily traffic passes, while the fourth tree was away from traffic. But it was also compared to a time when traditional instruments proved air quality better and worse in Utah.

Researchers using electron microscopy and magnetometers found that the leaves taken during the air pollution period were three times more magnetic than particles during clean air. Interestingly, scientists also found elements such as titanium, vanadium and zirconium in the leaves of the most polluted trees, which are directly related to vehicle pollution.

Advancing this idea, the experts used a 3D printer to make an artificial branch of a pine tree with needles like a pine tree. With this tool, they will be able to do further research to find out if magnetic particles can also accumulate on them. In addition, this artificial device will keep track of the amount of rain.

The artificial branch will help to understand whether the rain on the real cypress trees washes away the magnetic particles or not, as this may lead to errors in the investigation and conclusion.

Experts believe that the artificial tree can be easily made for 250 250, it can set a record of the entire environment and weather conditions.