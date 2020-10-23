MagSafe and iPhone 12: charging times double those of the cable adapter

Today is the day that the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale and, unsurprisingly, they have fallen into enough hands to know what to expect from them. Which features have improved, which have not, and thus get a better idea of ​​whether it is worth updating that iPhone that we keep in our pocket and that he already has a few years behind him.

The fact is that one of the most controversial issues of all that we have of “iPhone 12 generation” has been that of chargers: well because Apple decided to remove the main 20W adapter from the box, either because they presented their own wireless charging standard around an old acquaintance of the company like MagSafe. Now, results come in of how fast each one of them is.

Much slower?

It seems like a no-brainer but it goes like this: using a MagSafe charger will slow down the time our smartphone needs to be plugged in and, therefore, it will not be very effective if we are on a trip or in an event and we need to have the largest amount of battery recovered in the shortest possible time. If you find yourself in that situation, it is best to pull the 20W adapter that, either you will have from previous iPhone, or you will have bought it for your new iPhone 12 after paying 25 euros.

The cable charger is faster than MagSafe. WSJ

The fact is that the Wall Street Journal has carried out some tests around the charging possibilities of the new iPhone and the results are quite eloquent. If we use one of these new Apple MagSafe, we will barely fill half the battery in an hour, whereas with the USB-C to Lightning cable and the 20W AC, that fork will drop a little beyond half, down to 28 minutes.

Remember that the MagSafe charger, according to Apple, has a charging speed of 7.5W, so we can not consider it almost or fast charge. If you are going to leave it on the bedside all night, it will not matter if it does not go too fast because that period of time will be longer than the two hours it takes to fill the phone completely. Of course, if you need more speed, then it will be better that you opt for a more archaic solution such as that of the cables of a lifetime.

Keep in mind that the cost of the MagSafe cable plus adapter set is 70 euros (45 + 25) While in the event that you want to use the USB-C to Lightning cable that comes with the new iPhones, that amount will be a little more than half. Are you really going to buy the wireless adapter?

