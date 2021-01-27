Maia is the new AI who plays chess by voluntarily making mistakes

- Advertisement -

When we talk about artificial intelligence, most of the time we imagine an algorithm developed to perform a task better and faster than a human being. In the case of “Maia”, however, we speak of an AI that play chess with us humans by making our own mistakes according to the difficulty level.

Maia was not born out of nothing: researchers from Cornell University, the University of Toronto and Microsoft have in fact exploited the Leela open-source system based on the famous AlphaZero algorithm produced by Google – already considered unbeatable at chess – to create a new artificial intelligence trained on “imperfect” models to ensure that its goal is not only to win, but to replicate the same moves that an average player – high can do during a match, including errors.

In total they now exist well nine variants of Maia, designed to play with humans from the rating (called Elo) between 1100 to 1900, that is, from beginners to fairly more skilled players. Each of them is now available on the lichess website, where over 40,000 games have already been recorded in the first week: the data collected on these occasions showed that Maia matches human moves more than half the time, learning the types of mistakes made by the various players at different skill levels, independently recognizing that a specific mistake is no longer committed.

So if on the one hand we have AlphaZero or Stockfish, designed precisely to try to defeat / outclass the human opponent, on the other hand, we now have the “kindest” Maia, freely accessible to anyone who wants to face her.

Remaining on the subject of artificial intelligence, DeepMind MuZero is the new product from Google capable of beating any human being in any game, even without knowing its rules.