Maid of Sker analysis: the Victorian fan of Resident Evil VII

“One piece of advice, sir, never go near the lake … And above all, cover your ears if you hear the voice singing under the water …”, The Phantom of the Opera” (1910), Gaston Leroux

In a video game, as in a movie, it does not matter if it is large or small, if it was made by a study of 100 people with an 80 million budget, or 5 with just a few tens of thousands. What counts is its effectiveness, its ability to achieve the ultimate goal that its gender seeks. Maid of Sker achieves that in its great first half, but ruins it in its second, in a game with 2 halves differentiated by their mechanics. But even as it is, its story deserves to be discovered.

Sker’s Maiden

After a Don’t Knock Twice that certainly composed a great atmosphere, the Wales Interactive studio returns this year with Maia of Sker, a title with which they seek to solve the faults of the previous one while telling us a great story of cosmic horror – maritime.

The starting point is straightforward: You are in the 19th century, in a purely Victorian setting of old England, traveling by train to a ‘lost’ destination, buried in a forest and near the coast. You go to the Hotel – Spa of Sker, a once popular place and a favorite destination to relax but that little by little was falling into oblivion … Its owner wants to reopen it and regain its former greatness, fame, everything. And for this he wants to use his daughter, Elisabeth williams, as the great attraction, since the daughter has the same hypnotic voice of her mother. But Elisabeth has realized that something horrible is happening in Sker’s heart, and warns her lover, Thomas Evans, so that they can rescue her and put an end to the horror that lives there.

And here we stop, because here the game begins. And we stop because its plot is worth discovering by itself, especially if you are a fan of classic authors such as Poe, Lovecraft and others, since the story of Maid of Sker plays Poe’s ghostly world card first, suddenly plunging into Lovecraft’s cosmic terror when you find out what is happening in Sker’s hotel, always through the classic narrative use of documents, notes and, as it should be at the time, gramophone recordings.

Victorian Resident Evil VII

With a duration of no more than 4 hours if you go to bag, and 5 (almost 6) If you want to find all the collectibles, Maid of Sker is right in the first half in which most of the gameplay is based on the style Walking Simulator + puzzles. At the beginning, everything is walking, discovering areas of the map, looking for save points, items to unlock the rooms and glimpse the enemies.

We loved this part because its creators play well with the genre, and know how to create a tension that is cut with the knife: we don’t know who lurks in the dark, who creaks the timbers upstairs, who slams the doors. The tension in that illuminated gloom is high, and 2-3 sudden scares do their job as effective ‘jumpscares’.

The bad comes later, when we already know the ‘plot twist’ of the story, when we even go outside the hotel, because the new areas and the ones we visited before are suddenly full of enemies. Here the walking simulator gives way to a ‘Stealth Horror’ that drinks from titles like Resident Evil VII, the classic Amnesia, etc, and already forces us to (not) face a plethora of enemies that lose all the condition of terrifying. Terror turns into infiltration, but badly executed.

Do not breathe

Some save points are very badly distributed, because it is absurd to have to repeat what has taken you 30-40 minutes to do Going very carefully again – and even a third – because the studio hasn’t put a save point where it should, forcing you to repeat a section through no fault of your own. This is when the atmosphere of Victorian terror falls apart: Wales decides that you have to be dealing with entities just for the sake of it, and instead of posing a kind of cat and mouse game, he prefers fill the rooms of enemies to slow your progress, causing a serious playable imbalance.

Playable we learn some new mechanics to avoid enemies, such as the great mechanics of holding your breath and others like using a device that temporarily paralyzes creatures. The first, learned from titles like Until Dawn, is used very well not only facing the enemies, but not to call them from afar when we pass in front of a bonfire or a section full of dust that makes the protagonist cough.

The second is a blessing, or would be if it had infinite uses, but Wales prefers that you have to search for the ammo as well. If the exploration becomes tedious, over tHaving to also look for ammunition to stun is the icing on the cake, Because since you dedicate yourself to putting several enemies unfairly just to increase the difficulty, at least let us stun them as many times as we need so that the frustrating progress does not become even more tedious.

The song of the maiden

Visually, Maid of Sker denotes its humble development, because the textures are not exactly rough and the sudden load of elements is noticeable in the larger areas. In return, it exhibits a photograph in its first precious part, careful lighting both during the day and at night, and a first-class artistic design that manages to give Sker’s hotel its own personality, something that is not easy. The whole is beautiful to see, but enemy design fails because that ‘bogeyman’ idea isn’t terrifying at all.

In terms of sound, it’s the lion’s share: We have voices with an exquisite English accent and all localized to texts in Spanish, but Latin American and not Spanish of Spain it is necessary to clarify. Gareth Lumb’s OST is a beauty, mixing pianos and ethereal voices in some tracks, and opting for others of tension and atmosphere with percussion and rubbed strings without falling into the mere use of ambient music. And while the sound effects fall into ‘jumpscare’ at times, those distant footsteps and creaking wood are terrific.

CONCLUSION We really like the story, we love the first part and that terror of what will come around the corner, but the change from third to infiltration is not as well executed as the Victorian walking simulator with puzzles. It’s this core mechanic that ruins the whole and loads up the atmosphere, even despite how short the game is. Maid of Sker is for fans of Victorian horror, scary games, but it is also a title that had good potential that does not come to light.

THE BEST The artistic design of the hotel and its rooms

The delicacy of the OST, with a wonderful aria

The mechanics of holding your breath

The atmosphere and the enormous sensation of terror that it creates in its first part … WORST … that disappears in the second

Few scares, too stretched and some predictable

The design of the enemies, which are not scary at all

Poor implementation of Stealth mechanics and some checkpoints, which frustrate progress