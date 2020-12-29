Mainca, Armando Manzanero’s youngest daughter, tested positive for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

After the unfortunate news of the death of Armando Manzanero that shocked the public from the early hours of this Monday, December 28 Aspects of his death have been revealed, such as the complications he suffered in his health due to his COVID-19 infection that ended up depriving him of life.

Now it is revealed that his daughter Mainca Manzanero is waging its own fight against the virus that keeps the population of Mexico on alert and much of the world. The youngest daughter of the iconic Yucatecan composer tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Oaxaca on the 7th to celebrate what turned out to be the musician’s last birthday.

This was announced by his brother Juan Pablo Manzanero, who confirmed that some of his brothers tested positive for the virus after the celebration. But it was the afternoon of this Monday where through a phone call, the artist’s daughter confirmed her health condition in the program Windowing.

“The truth is that the symptoms gave me very mild, I have been locked up obviously for safety and precaution, but indeed as soon as my dad tested positive …We had come from a family trip that we went to celebrate his birthday in Oaxaca, when he tested positive, we all had to take the test, he did not bring many symptoms, he had the flu. We did not really think it was the coronavirus, cut body, malaise, but nothing more, “he revealed.

“When I come out positive I am locked up in my house, in contact by phone with my father’s wife, with María Elena my sister who was with my father”, he added and assured that the composer’s widow was not infected after the family trip: ” Blessed be God she was not infected, nor her children from her.

And it is that Mainca has a medical history that has been known to the public, because in 2013 she was diagnosed with breast cancer after undergoing a check-up for her recent motherhood. And it was in 2017 when the late musician offered three concerts to raise funds in favor of the Breast Cancer Foundation (FUCAM) in gratitude to the institution for saving the life of his daughter.

Mainca Manzanero is Rodrigo Manzanero’s twin sister. Born in Peru, they are the youngest children of the composer of I like and This afternoon I saw it rain, who received parental authority from both when they were only 4-year-old children. Mainca maintains a close and cordial relationship with her sisters María Elena and Martha and they even call themselves “The Three Musketeers”.

This morning he told the program Come the joy how were the complications that his father experienced in his last days in the hospital.

“Due to COVID, the lungs had improved satisfactorily. Unfortunately, the kidney began to beat, it had been dialyzed previously, two days ago, and in the morning, with a pressure problem and when taking it forward, connecting it to a computer so that it could work, it gave him a cardiac arrest ”, he explained.

“I am locked up in my house, those who are aware right now are my older brothers and I don’t really know what they are going to do yet,” she said in relation to the fate of her father’s remains, however during the day revealed that his ashes will be transferred to Mérida, Yucatán.

Mainca remembered his father as follows: “A wonderful, dedicated, loving being, I have no complaints, he always enjoyed lifeHe was aware of all of us, I can only thank him for what he was, what he is, what he left as a teaching, that great cure for his music and love ”, he concluded.

