European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has appointed Margaret McGuinness as European Commissioner.

Its tasks shall be financial services, financial stability and capital markets.

Announcing the appointment this morning, Ursula von der Leyen said that Mairéad McGuinness has the best qualifications for the job and has full confidence in her.

Valdis Dombrovskis from Latvia has been appointed Trade Commissioner to replace Phil Hogan of this country.

Phil Hogan resigned as Trade Commissioner two weeks ago for breaching Covid-19 restrictions while visiting Ireland from Brussels last month.

Valdis Dombrovskis was on temporary trade duties during that time.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he has no doubt that Mairéad McGuinness will make a name for herself in the post and that she will play a significant role in the work of the European Commission.

Mairéad McGuinness is a Fine Gael MP for the North West constituency in the European Parliament.