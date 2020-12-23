Make Whatsapp More Christmas: Stickers That You Should Not Miss

- Advertisement -

The application WhatsApp It has become an excellent option for communication with friends and family and, when Christmas arrives, they are always looking for options that fit with these dates. One of those that exist is to use stickers in conversations that have this reason, and we are going to tell you how to use them and get new options for the app we are talking about.

The truth is that the number of options that exist in this type of content on WhatsApp is increasing, and practically all users use them in one way or another. Therefore, it is not surprising that there is a lots of possibilities in the application itself and also to download externally as packs.

Use the application itself to find what you are looking for

As we have indicated in the development itself, there are options that are quite attractive and that allow WhatsApp to be a little more Christmas-like … at least in what you put in the conversations. Of course, you should know that for find what you need, you must go exploring through all the existing content, since there is no search engine as such. What you have to do to access the sticker database that the app has is the following:

Play Store

Open a conversation and click on the icon with a smiley face next to the bar where the text is written.

Now use the “+” symbol on the right side to access the stickers and you will see the list of those that exist by default.

Search until you find what you need (an example is Merry and Bright). Now simply select it to be activated in the application and you can use it regularly and without any problem.

Use sticker packs on WhatsApp

If what you have seen seems little to you, which is possibly yes, what you can do is download sets that exist in the application stores. We leave you some examples so that you can give a Christmas touch to the conversions you have with your contacts on WhatsApp. These are the possibilities that we think are worth getting (since your download is free):

For android

WAStickerApps – Christmas Sticker For WhatsApp

Christmas Stickers For Whatsapp – WAStickerApps 20

Christmas Stickers for Whatsapp – WAStickersApp

For ios

New Year & Christmas Editor