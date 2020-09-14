Make Windows 10 run tasks automatically for you

Yes, we are referring to the Windows 10 task scheduler. A tool widely used by many users, which, however, still remains a great unknown to many. Therefore, we are going to show below what exactly this tool is, how to create a task and what other alternatives we can use to automatically execute tasks in the system.

What is Windows 10 Task Scheduler

Basically it is Microsoft’s own tool that has been designed to help Windows users to run certain tasks automatically. In this way, thanks to the programmer, we can tell the system that something is executed on a specific day and time, periodically or when a specific event occurs.

Therefore, there are some concepts that we must be clear before using the Windows tool, such as triggers and actions. As its name suggests, a trigger is what allows a task to run according to what we have planned, the cause that must occur for the task to run. For example, when starting the system, logging in, locking the computer, or having an event.

On the other hand, the action is the task that will be executed, whatever we have scheduled to be carried out when the corresponding event is triggered. In this case, an action can be to run a program, send an email, shut down the computer, run a script, etc.

Different ways to open Task Scheduler

It is not a tool that is visible by default in the system, that is, it is not one of the applications that Microsoft shows by default on the desktop or in the taskbar, however, there are several ways to easily open the tool.

With Windows search

All you have to do is do a search in Windows with the word “programmer” from the text box on the taskbar or by pressing the Win + S shortcut and the application will automatically appear as a result. A simple click on the result will open the application.

From Team Manager

Another way to access is from the System Equipment Manager. Therefore, by pressing the Win + X keyboard shortcut or by right-clicking on the Windows icon in the Start menu, we can open the Computer Manager and once there, click on Task Scheduler.

Run Window

The Windows run window allows you to run a program, open a folder, document or resource. To open a system Run window we can press the Win + R key combination. Once this is done, we only have to type taskschd.msc and press Enter.

Control Panel

From the old Control Panel it is also possible to open the application, something that strangely is not yet possible from the Windows 10 Settings page. In this case, we will have to navigate through the Control Panel options> Administrative Tools> Scheduler of homework.

How to schedule tasks in the system

Regardless of the way we choose to open the application, once it is opened on our desktop we will find an interface in which the main menu appears at the top and is divided into three columns. In the left part we find the Library, in the right part the Actions menu and in the central part an information panel.

When creating tasks, we can go to the Actions panel or from the main menu select the Action option and then click on Create a basic task or Create a task.

Create a basic task

If we choose the option Create a basic task, we will see how a window with the wizard is shown to us to schedule tasks or configure the action that we want to be executed automatically on our computer.

In the first step, what we are going to do is indicate a name and a description of what the task in question is going to do. A good description will help us to know exactly what each of the tasks that we have in the system tool does.

Next we must choose the trigger, if we want the task to start on a daily, weekly, monthly basis, once in a timely manner, always when the computer is started, when the session is started or when a specific event is registered. Click on Next and now:

If we choose the option Daily: We will have to choose the start date and the exact time we want it to run. We can also indicate how many days it will run.

If we select the option Weekly: Again we will have to indicate the start date, execution time, how many days we want it to take place and we can also mark the exact days of the week.

If we prefer it to be monthly: Then we must indicate the start date, time, months of the year in which we want the task to be carried out, exact days of the month or specific days of each week.

If we only want it to be executed once: We will only have to inform the exact day and time.

If the task is going to be executed when registering an event: In this case, we must choose the registration, Origin and ID of the event.

We click on Next and now is when we have to indicate the action we want the task to perform, Start a program, Send an email or Show a message. At this point, it is normal to choose Start a program, which could be any software in general or some of the executable commands of the system.

Specifically, if we choose this option and click on Next, it is where we can choose the program in question or even use a custom script that does whatever we want. We choose the executable file, add the parameters if necessary, and click Next.

Finally, we will see all the information about the task that we have just created, name, description, trigger and action to be taken. The only thing left is to click on Finish and the task scheduler will close. From that moment, our task will be executed automatically according to the parameters with which we have created.

Create a task

If instead of choosing the option Create a basic task, we select the option Create a task, a window will appear with the wizard to create the task we want, but this time we will be offered the possibility of configuring other interesting aspects.

The first thing we must do is indicate the name and description, as we did when creating a basic task. However, this time we can also indicate the user who will execute said task, if we want it to only be executed when that user has logged in or if it is not necessary for them to have logged into the system. In addition, it allows us to select if we want it to run with administrator permissions, etc.

Once we configure everything to our liking in the General tab of the wizard, click on the tab Triggers and that is where we can specify the conditions for this task to be executed. We click on the New button that is shown at the bottom and this will open a new window. In it we will be able to configure how and when it will be executed.

The options are greater when we have chosen to create a task in this way in the Windows scheduler. We can indicate if the task will start According to a schedule, when logging in, when starting the system, when being inactive, when a specific event occurs, when creating or modifying a task, when connecting or disconnecting to a user session, when blocking or unlock the computer and if we want it to run once, daily, weekly or monthly.

In this case we also have access to other advanced settings, being able to configure a delay in the execution of the scheduled task, if we want it to be repeated from time to time, stop it automatically if it is executed for more than X days, expiration date, etc. .

At the time of going to the tab ActionsWe will see that when we click on the New button a window will open that will offer us the same options as if we choose the option to create a basic task. Now, as we can see, this time a Conditions tab also appears, which allows us to configure other interesting aspects that will determine whether or not the scheduled task should be executed.

The same happens if we click on the Task Scheduler Settings tab, which will show us another series of settings so that we can specify additional settings that affect the behavior of the task.

Shutter, another easy way to schedule tasks

Although as we have seen, the Windows 10 tool is very easy to handle, the truth is that we can also use certain third-party applications to be able to schedule tasks or execute them automatically on our computer.

Shutter is one of the most popular and used. It is a software designed to plan tasks or execute certain actions automatically on the computer in a very simple way and that we can get for free from this same link. As we can see, it is available in two versions, one installable and the other portable, which we can take anywhere to run without the need for installations on any computer.

As soon as we run Shutter on our desktop, we will see that it has a very simple interface divided into two sectors, which allows us to create the event that will trigger the execution of the scheduled task and the action that will perform said task. Therefore, the first thing to do is click on the button Add from the section Event. There we can choose from a lot of possible events that can be configured to be the ones that make the task that we schedule run.

Next, we must create the action of the task itself. Click on the Add button in the Action section and choose what we want our task to do. At a single glance we will always have our events and scheduled tasks visible to easily control all of them, being able to easily delete them or change their settings.