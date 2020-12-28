Malware distributed via Amazon gift card emails

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Although there are many techniques and methods used for the distribution of viruses and malware, the truth is that one of the most used for a long time are the emails. In this way, hackers can easily reach thousands or millions of people easily and quickly.

Cybercriminals can infect us with specially crafted viruses or malware through an email message that appears to be coming from a popular site or service. concrete objective.

Taking advantage of these dates, an email message is being distributed that arrives with an alleged Amazon gift card. Let’s remember that during Christmas, millions of people go to Amazon every day to make their purchases for the gifts of Kings, hence it is taking advantage of this moment to increase the number of victims.

Specifically, the malware that is distributed through these fake Amazon gift cards is Dridex. It is a banking Trojan capable of stealing our account credentials, logging inch keys, screenshots and even carrying out ransomware attacks. Therefore, it is a very dangerous phishing campaign with which, if we are not careful, it can be expensive.

Pixabay

The email in question uses a gift card as a hook that we can redeem in our next purchases on the famous platform. A message that arrives with a Word file attached with a name such as Amazon_Gift_Card, Order_Gift_Cart or Amazon_eGift-Car. As soon as the victim opens the document, a warning will be displayed indicating that it was created with an online version of Microsoft Office and that it is necessary to click on the Enable content button. However, as soon as you do this, the macros programmed for the installation of the Dridex malware will be executed.

How to avoid this deception

To avoid these types of scams, it is important to note that Amazon gift cards require a code to redeem directly on Amazon, so we will not be asked to download Word files or any other type of files.

If we receive such a message, the best thing is that we automatically delete it from our email and that let’s not download any attachments. If someone sends you an Amazon gift card, we will only have to receive the code to redeem it. However, we can always contact that person to verify that it was he who sent it to us.