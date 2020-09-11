Mammal extinction is accelerating towards an even more lethal second wave

More and more species are dying out on our planet. According to a new study, the extinctions of mammals dating back 126,000 years have had more to do with humanity’s negative impacts than any climate factor in the past. IS this by-product of humanity is accelerating.

“Based on current trends, we expect an unprecedented extinction rate for the foreseeable future“explains the research team, led by Tobias Andermann of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. Using the Bayesian model, the researchers sought to statistically evaluate whether the extinctions of mammalian species in the last 126,000 years (the beginning of the late Pleistocene).

In that time frame, at least 351 mammal species have become extinct, although about 80 of these have actually disappeared in just the last half-millennium, since 1500 AD.Based on the new calculations, the team says current extinction rates today are about 1,700 times higher than those in the early late Pleistocene.

Today, 351 extinctions could occur in “just” 810 years, while the first time it took 126,000 years. “In reality, the causes of extinctions are more complex and are not expected to depend entirely on a single variable. However, our results show that human population growth and associated processes have had a strong effect on mammalian extinction, while global climate models, such as the last glacial maximum, leave no statistically detectable trace in the extinction record.“, write the authors.

A number of human-derived factors may be involved, including intense hunting pressure, land use, ecosystem changes and other “cascading effects”. The most alarming thing, however, is the following: up to 558 new extinctions could occur by the end of this century, with an extinction rate up to 30,000 times faster than that of the early late Pleistocene.

Given the highly abstract nature of these simulations, all of these predictions (thankfully!) Cannot be expected to come true and, moreover, we can still take action to do something. “We can save hundreds of species from extinction with more targeted and efficient conservation strategies“Andermann finally states on the research published in Science Advances.