Gardaí have arrested and detained a man following a burglary that took place during a school meeting held at a national school in Longford last night.

The man is understood to have threatened several people attending the meeting at a Longford primary school before fleeing the scene for a sum of money.

The man was wearing a mask and is thought to be carrying a screwdriver.

It is understood he entered the school around 7pm where a school board meeting was taking place.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí subsequently arrested a 38-year-old man in the town of Longford and recovered some money. The man is being held at Longford Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw anything and in particular the driver of a van believed to have been seen by the man in the church street area while fleeing the scene to contact them.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Gardaí in Longford on 043 3350570 or the confidential Garda Síochána line on 1800 666 111.