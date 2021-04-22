Man sues Apple for removing his Apple ID

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A man sues Apple for deleting his Apple ID with all its content. This lawsuit alleges that the terms and conditions of use of Apple services; that allow the company to terminate an Apple ID, are unlawful and inconceivable.

Man sues Apple for $ 24,000 for deleting his Apple ID

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the US in the District Court for the Northern District of California, pursues an Apple services clause that states that a user with a deleted Apple ID cannot access the multimedia content they have purchased. .

Through its terms and conditions, Apple reserves the right to cancel an Apple ID. More than that, the lawsuit claims that Apple may terminate an account based on mere suspicion.

“Apple’s illegal and inconceivable clause as a prohibited provision for de facto liquidated damages, triggered when Apple suspects that its customers have breached its Terms and Conditions,” the lawsuit says.

In addition, the complaint states that users with Apple devices will find their products “substantially diminished in value” if their Apple IDs are terminated, as they will not be able to access Apple services or purchased content.

The plaintiff in the case, Matthew Price, reportedly spent nearly $ 25,000 on content attached to an Apple ID. When Apple terminated Price’s Apple ID for an alleged violation of its terms and conditions, Price lost access to all of that content.

According to the complaint, the $ 25,000 worth of media included apps, in-app purchases, platform extensions and programs, and related services. The plaintiff also alleges that Apple prevents users from accessing unused funds attached to an Apple account. The price, for example, was about $ 7 in iTunes credit.