Manage, sync and migrate files in the cloud with Wondershare InClowdz

Cloud storage has become a great ally for all users who need immediate availability of our files. At this time it is a service for daily use and it is normal that we have accounts in different services. This has given rise to new needs that refer to the possibility of move files from one OneDrive account to another or migrate data from Dropbox to Google Drive.

To carry out these processes, we have the conventional or manual method where we download the data and upload it to the other account. The other way, much simpler and that will save us time and effort, is through Wondershare InClowdz.

The easiest way to move files from one OneDrive account to another

As we mentioned earlier, if we have the need to move files from OneDrive to another or sync data between clouds, we have the conventional method. This is not the most comfortable or the fastest, but it is the one that we have available without the need for installations. In that sense, migrating OneDrive data from one account to another or transferring files from Google Drive to Dropbox, involves downloading and uploading them to the new account.

This seems feasible if we have few files to move, but when the number of items is high, we require a more effective method. This is where the service offered by Wondershare InClowdz comes into play, allowing you to execute these processes in the shortest time and with the least possible effort.

Wondershare InClowdz is a cloud storage services data management and administration suite. In that sense, it provides everything you need to move files from OneDrive to Google Drive, migrate data from one OneDrive account to a new one, or move files from Google Drive to Dropox. In general, all the data movements you want to do between cloud storage services, you can do them.

Steps to migrate files from Dropbox to OneDrive with Wondershare InClowdz

Technology is in charge of meeting needs and facilitating processes and when it comes to moving data between clouds, Wondershare InClowdz does it perfectly. Through this software, we save ourselves the trouble of downloading data from one cloud and then uploading it to another manually. Instead, it will only be enough to log into our clouds from the software and in a couple of clicks the transfer will begin,

It should be noted that to carry out the steps below, you will have to have previously installed the application and created an account on the service.

Step 1

Run the application, log in and in the main window, select the “Migrate” option located on the left side panel. In this step, the system will request authorization to handle the data in your cloud, grant them to go to the next one.

Step 2

Once the permissions have been granted and you have logged into your cloud storage services, you will see a window appear to select the source cloud and the destination cloud. If you want to move files from Dropbox to OneDrive, select Dropbox as the source drive and on the other side, OneDrive as the destination drive.

Step 3

Select the files or folders to transfer from the source drive and later, point to the folder that will receive it on the destination drive. Once this is done, you can start the data transfer. At the end, a confirmation message will be presented and you will be able to validate the receipt of the data by logging into your account.

Why choose Wondershare InClowdz?

There is no doubt that cloud storage services are part of our day to day. This technology has managed to cover the needs of total accessibility to our data, regardless of the time or device from where we consult. So, it is natural that at any time we have the need to synchronize data between clouds or migrate files from one cloud to another.

However, we live in the age of immediacy, where we always require processes to be fast and this is a great advantage of Wondershare InClowdz. If we compare the manual or conventional process to move files between units in the cloud, with the one offered by this application, there is no point of comparison.

From Wondershare InClowdz we have the possibility to migrate an entire cloud storage account to another, in just a couple of clicks. Not only that, the application gives us everything we need to manage and administer the data in the most comfortable way. This means that it will not be necessary to visit the Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive websites to access or move your files. On the contrary, they will all be available from the program’s interface to consult, download, delete or whatever you want.

Moving data between OneDrive accounts, migrating files from Google Drive to Dropbox and everything involving transferring files from the cloud is covered by Wondershare InClowdz. If you are a user of multiple cloud storage accounts, this software will be of great help to you, improving your productivity with easier management of your data.

If you not only want full access to your files from wherever and whenever you want, but you are looking for an easier way to manage them, Wondershare InClowdz is the option you need.

