Manuel Mijares and his daughter sang together “El Privilegio de Amar” and Lucero reacted excitedly: “Without a doubt, my favorite”

Lucerito Mijares is on the way to becoming a star.

Although his parents, Manuel Mijares and the Mexican singer Lucero, have repeated on several occasions that the 15-year-old has not yet decided if she is going to dedicate herself to show business, the truth is that in recent months we have seen her several times on stage, and her undeniable vocal talent and humility, the they have won the admiration of the public.

This December 25, the teenager surprised by singing the song as a duet with her father “El Privilegio de Amar”, in the concert “Mijares Sinfónico”, that the artist broadcast live through Instagram. And the performance unleashed the pride of Lucero, who posted a message on his Instagram account this Saturday.

“This version of The privilege of loving It is without a doubt MY FAVORITE. Seeing my LUCERITO singing this song moves me to the soul. Bravo Manuelito for that Symphonic Mijares. Duetazo ”, wrote the protagonist of I am your master.

Of course, the interpretation of the young woman, known as “La Beba”, also triggered the applause of thousands of fans, that highlighted the great talent he inherited from his parents.

“What beauty, the love and complicity they have is reflected, and the voices together are the perfect complement. How proud you must be of your baby Manuelito, who would say that now you would sing with her this song that has great meaning. Thank you for allowing us to be part of this beautiful moment ”, commented the user @ nicolesofia3, next to the video of the function.

“How cute, very similar to his mother’s voice”, @arlettedgz opined.

“What talent, what naturalness and cleanliness of voice, inherited talent. Congratulations Lucero and Mijares ”, added @ cano.ofelia.

“It’s beautiful. Thanks for sharing Mijares. We are fascinated with your precious girl. God bless you always. I predict for her much success. All the best for you Lucero Mijares. Greetings from Maracaibo, Venezuela ”, added @urdanetamarcos.

“Lucerito! I’m your fan! Talent, talent, talent “wrote @ normarivers2.

The first chapter of the series “The privilege of loving”Premiered in 1998 on Televisa, and the single by Mijares and Lucero, who had been married for a year, became the entry theme for the production, and a great success that was followed by other songs as a duet.

In 2011, however, the couple divorced.

“What could have intervened a lot was that she traveled a lot and so did I. We were used to one, or the other. He did tours, novels, they took many chapters, “said the artist when speaking about his breakup in a recent interview for Yodi Rosado’s YouTube channel.

“We continue to treat each other with the same affection (…) As an adult you overcome this, you understand it, you live mourning, you overcome it”, added.

The truth is that their cordial relationship has become more evident with the recent success of Lucerito. The two often show their pride in their daughter, and exchange messages when the teenager participates in one of her concerts.

On December 12, Lucero and the young woman sang together the mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe, and a little earlier, at the beginning of November, they sang together the song “Gloria a ti”, during the concert “Lucero … Pop Live” , with which the artist celebrated 40 years of musical career.

“The gift that I have for you tonight and that is a gift for me [también]. It is the first time that we do it publicly and it is the first time that we sing together, a little person that I deeply admire. She for me is the big surprise tonight. I want to present it in a very special way, with that light it has. It filled me with light 15 years ago and made me a much more complete and happy woman. She is my Lucerito, Lucero Mijares, “said the 51-year-old actress and singer.

A year ago, he sang with his father the song “Overcome love”, and the video went viral on social networks, and it became a trend on Twitter for days. Also with him he performed “Everything”, by Michael Bublé, during the confinement by Covid-19, and they unleashed the furor on the Internet again.

