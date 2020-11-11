Many Android mobiles will not be able to access millions of websites in 2021, which ones?

There is a problem that operating system developers face and that is that as internet security advances, the more complex the ways of accessing certain pages that, with good reason, want to shield themselves to avoid attack by hackers. Now, all this network of certificates and security measures end up colliding head-on with some smartphones that have already been behind them for many years and that we cannot expect their manufacturers to take over with new updates.

That is exactly what will happen from next year, when from January 11 new security standards are put into operation that have to do with certificate compatibility and other elements that are present in the most modern operating systems, which will not allow us to access those sites, so these users will lose the possibility of navigating through practically all the pages that are published throughout the world.

Almost 200 million fewer pages

The data leaves no room for doubt and in the case of smartphones with an Android 7.1 Nougat installation, their ability to browse the entire internet will be cut by 33.8%, so they will not be able to access more than 192 million pages from all over the world. That percentage is growing, as you can see just below, as the version of the operating system is older, reaching the case that those terminals with v4.1 (Jelly Bean) can barely access 0.2% of the sites published on the internet.

Percentage of websites that do not work according to OS version. letsencrypt.org

The problem of Nougat 7.1 and earlier is caused because from Let’s Encrypt it was established in a generalized way the ISRG Root X1 certificate in such a way that it became part of many browsers and mobile device operating systems. Now, that use agreement concludes (on September 1, 2021) and these devices will not have a way to generate a similar validation system, so since version 7.1 of Android, and earlier, that number of pages that use that certificate they will reject any attempt to connect.

Fortunately, All users who find themselves in this situation will have an alternative to avoid problems and that is to install Mozilla Firefox, since it is the only one that does not need Android certificates and it is he himself who adds his own list with all the necessary tools to access any web page without problems.