Many Leaving Certificate students face higher grades due to system flaws

There were two major flaws in the estimated grade system in this year ‘s Leaving Cert which means that the results obtained by around 6,000 could be incorrect.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the Dáil today that the system was flawed and Education Minister Norma Foley will make a more comprehensive statement on the matter this afternoon.

The Taoiseach said the bugs were due to a “technical coding problem”.

The problem means that “many” students are destined for higher marks, says the Taoiseach.

President of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) Ann Piggott said she was “very surprised” to find out about the two flaws in the system.

The opposition criticized the government for the way the situation was handled.

Labor party education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin described the situation as “outrageous” and claimed that “another mess” had been made regarding the system of esteemed grades.

Sinn Féin spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the story was “absolutely surprising” and had many questions to answer.

The Taoiseach said that the first thing that needed to be done was to contact the students who could be destined for higher grades.

It was important to help these students progress to third level, says the Taoiseach.