The Sister Margaret Mac Curtain, nun in the Dominican order, a historian, an Irish speaker, educator, human rights defender, feminist and writer and she has died at the age of 91 years.

President Michael D Higgins was among those who paid homage to the historian.

“She has worked hard for so many aspects of Irish life, past and present,” said the President.

“She will not only be remembered for her academic work but also for her tireless advocacy for social justice.

“Not only did she do her job with enthusiasm and energy but she also did it with humor, humility and humanity.”

Sr. deserves “our thanks”. Margaret Mac Curtain, said the President, for her fight against corporal punishment in schools, her protection of the rights of children with special educational needs, and for recognizing the role of women in Irish history , a role that has often been neglected.

Referring to that aspect of her work as she celebrated her birthday last year, historian Diarmuid Ferriter said.

“Mac Curtain was the nun who stood in the gap when the story of women in Irish history was to be told and great questions to be asked about justice and equality, and her teaching was very hostile.

Margaret Mac Curtain was very pleased with her pioneering work on the role of women in Irish history. She drew attention to unionist Rosie Hackett who is named after a bridge over the Life.

“I was determined to give an account of the role of women in official history and although this has been opposed for years, it has far outweighed its own vision.”

Margaret Mac Curtain was born in 1929 in Cork and graduated with a BA from the university there before joining the Dominican Order in 1950 under the name of Sr Benvenuta.

She had many cares in that order. She was active in the founding of Ballyfermot Senior College and was the first principal of that school and was prior of Zion Hill Convent in Dublin.

She graduated with a PhD in History in 1964, and began lecturing in the Department of History in She was then University College Dublin until her retirement in 1994. She was also a professor in the School of Irish Studies from 1972 to 1989.

She held the Burns Professorship in Irish Studies at Boston College from 1992 to 1993. She was awarded the Boston Gaelic Society gold medal in 1993 for her work on Irish women’s history.

Margaret Mac Curtain was active in the campaign against the construction of the Viking site at Wood Quay on the Liffey. She also fought against domestic violence and racism. She was chairman of the National Archives Council from 1997 to 2002 and on the editorial board of Field Day IV and V, which focused on the literary work of women writers, poets and commentators.

She co-edited with James Lydon, the series on Irish History published by Gill publishers and wrote Tudor and Stuart Ireland.

In collaboration with Mark Tierney, she wrote The Birth of Modern Ireland (1969) used to be a Leaving Certificate textbook. She and Donnchadh Ó Corráin edited Women in Irish Society: the Historical Dimension.

She worked on the 2000 Directive report on the state of the Irish language at the end of the 20th century.

Her other works include – Women in Early Modern Ireland, From Dublin to New Orleans: Nora and Alice’s Journey to America 1888, Grace Gifford Plunkett and Irish Freedom (2000) and Ariadne’s Threads: Writing Women into Irish History