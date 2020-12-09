Marguerite Durand and La Fronde, the first feminist newspaper

We know that, some years ago, women had far fewer rights than they do today. In fact, they were not allowed to participate in debates on politics or other matters of international interest. However, this changed when Marguerite Durand decided to take a big step into the future and created The Fronde, the world’s first feminist newspaper.

Durand was a woman of the bourgeois class in France who devoted herself to various disciplines during her life. It began in the theater in 1882, debuting with an Alexandre Dumas comedy. Six years later, she left the stage to enter politics, specifically the Boulangist movement, after her marriage to lawyer Georges Laguerre.

Although they were not married long, Durand’s marriage to Laguerre opened many doors for him. In addition to entering the world of politics, the actress also managed to get a job in the newspaper Le Figaro, in 1891, the most widely distributed newspaper in Paris at the time. There he stood out for creating a section called “letters to the editor.”

Without knowing it, going to work as a journalist was the beginning of what would be a great feminist movement in French newspapers.

The shot backfired

After five years as a writer at Le Figaro, they sent Durand to cover the Congrès Féministe International (International Feminist Congress) in 1896. The idea of ​​the editors was that Durand would write a report as a mockery of the women who debated in said congress, as well as the ideals presented there.

However, after attending the event, Durand realized that he did not want to make fun of these women. In fact, he began to admire them deeply for their proposals on politics and education. He returned to his office with a completely changed mindset.

Thus, an incredible idea crossed his mind and he simply developed it: he created The Fronde, the world’s first feminist newspaper.

Then Durand ran an advertising campaign in the fall of 1897 in which he began recruiting highly distinguished pioneer women in their various professions. Some of them were the journalist Caroline Rémy de Guebhard, better known by the pseudonym Séverine, with whom she signed her reports in The Fronde; Jeanne Chauvin, the first woman to be admitted to the Paris Bar; and Blanche Galien, the first female pharmacist in France.

So The Fronde it became the first newspaper to be run and written entirely by women. The entire team was female and, in addition, they received the same salary as a man at the time, something unusual in 1897.

Women at the forefront of the news

The Fronde covered topics of all kinds, especially those that women were not allowed to talk about. They published reports on politics, international affairs, art, finance, sports, and even social issues, unlike the famous “women’s press” of the time which published articles mainly about fashion. In addition, they did it in a novel way, since the reporters were actually heading to the scene.

Séverine was actually joking about it. She said that, instead of doing “journalism sitting”, they did “journalism on foot”, changing the paradigm of the nineteenth century, since it was considered that anything a woman did outside her home was considered suspicious and even embarrassing.

Thus, The Fronde began covering events that specifically targeted men, such as the stock market or the courts. They also attended parliament and the senate, becoming, on many occasions, the first women to visit these establishments.

The editorial line of The Fronde he defended the rights of married women to divorce by mutual consent, he supported free motherhood and also the abolition of the regulation of prostitution. They spoke out against the corset, advocated for women’s suffrage, and also collaborated with the labor movement and with activists such as Clémence Royer, Madame Vincent and María Pognon.

Due to your way of reporting, The Fronde began to be seen as a reliable newspaper just like any other. In addition, he earned the nickname “Le Temps en petticoats”, referring to another newspaper of the time. In 1898, The Fronde It went on to sell 50,000 copies throughout France.

In other countries they talked and joked about The Fronde. In the United States they commented on how surprising a completely feminist newspaper was, while in Ireland, The Irish Times published that the only male representative was a boy who swept the entrance and was in charge of delivering the packages.

Defending women to the end

Everything was going quite well, until 1903. This year, the newspaper stopped being a newspaper and began to make monthly publications due to financing problems, which continued until 1905, when the main financial agent of the business, Alphonse James de Rothschild, passed away and thus went bankrupt.

In 1914 an attempt was made to reopen The Fronde, but it was not possible. The same thing happened a little over ten years later, in 1926, but it also failed.

So, The Fronde It ceased to exist permanently, but its founder, Durand, never stopped fighting for feminist causes.

Durand succeeded in getting a law passed in 1907 that gave married women the right to dispose of their wages however they wanted. She defended a project for the creation of a Women’s Labor Office in front of the Congrès du travail fémenin (Female Labor Congress) in that same year. Later, he also advocated equalization of wages, for the valuation of domestic work and for female suffrage.

During her struggle, she managed to collect more than 10,000 feminist documents about the history of women that, in 1931, she donated to the Municipal Council of the Villa de Paris. In this collection, there were also engravings, portraits and documents on female religious orders.

In 1932 the Bibliothèque Marguerite Durand was inaugurated in her honor and she herself directed it until 1936, the year of her death. Today, this collection has 45,000 documents and is the only library in the country dedicated to the history of women and feminism, demonstrating that the fight for gender equality must continue until the objectives are achieved.

