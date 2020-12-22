María Antonieta de las Nieves turns 70: La Chilindrina’s emotional greeting to the actress who gave her life

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There are actors and actresses whose life is linked to some emblematic character. And there are times when this situation is transferred to entire casts, which remain forever in the public’s retina. They transcend borders and cross a continent. That is the case of El Chavo del 8, the Mexican cycle created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, which fell in love with different generations. And in that cast, the most beloved, the naughtiest, and the most endearing, was The chilindrina.

The character characterized by Marie Antoinette of the Snows, Freckles and glasses, uneven hairdo and disheveled dress entered the hearts of all boys and girls. His complicity with his friend El Chavo, the whims of his father Don Ramón and the tantrums that he made Quico, Professor Jirafales, Doña Florinda and the rest of the characters of the historic neighborhood go through earned a place in the heart of several generations of Latin Americans.

“Happy birthday to mother Marie Antoinette”, wrote the character of La Chilindrina to accompany a collage of three photos of the actress: Marie Antoinette as a baby and as an adult, and one personified as La Chilindrina. Immediately, the post was filled with greetings from all the ricons of the continent. Medellín, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, Córdoba, Los Angeles, and follow the senders, all with a common denominator: the gratitude for the company and the laughs started during childhood.

The actress uses social media as a reservoir of nostalgia. There he shares with his followers photos of his life and that of his character, which at one point went down different lanes until they were united forever. The baby photo that is part of the collage, he had shared on his Instagram account at the beginning of the month. “Who would have thought that this little girl, she stayed little hehe, but she achieved all her dreams”The actress wrote in the role of her character and joking with her height of 1.48.

On another occasion, he returned to the suit and skin of his remembered character: “Playing around the neighborhood for a while!” He wrote on his Facebook account, along with a video of a scene he recreated from El Chavo del 8 in which he appears with his father, Don Ramón. She also showed off her mischief and was aggiornated to the times and dares to dance reggaetón to the rhythm of Anytime, the success of Nicky jam.

The actress lived intense moments in recent times. The eternal disputes, due to jealousy, egos and money that surrounded the protagonists of the series and that every so often comes to light, showing the dark side of television success. This year, she said that she ended her rivalry with Florinda Meza and was very mischievous with Edgar Vivar, his great friend in the neighborhood, with whom he dared to kiss on the mouth, although he dismissed any type of romance.

But what hit her the most, without a doubt, was the death of her husband Gabriel Fernández, her partner of 48 years and father of her three children, Gabriel, Verónica and Angélica. Gabriel was a faithful companion in life and in the profession, and was the one who lent his voice for the beginning of the program of El Chavo del 8, with the phrase “This is the number one show on television.” Over time, the actress managed to regain her spirits and was even open to starting a new relationship: “I tell my children that if I find another good person who wants to share my loneliness and be with me just as your father was, they will I will pay attention “

María Antonieta de las Nieves was born 70 years ago in the state of Nayarit, in Mexico. At the age of six he participated in the film Thumbelina and at seven, it was part of Forbidden path, the first telenovela made in his country. She had a recognized career as a voice actress but her life was linked to the character of El Chavo del 8, which she performed for the first time in 1972 and accompanied her the rest of her life. With him he traveled the world, fought and reconciled and fought again with his fellow cast members, and managed to get his rights to give him life in different reincarnations. With the proximity of social networks, the children of today and always pay tribute to her often and today they greet her on her 70th birthday.

I KEEP READING:

|