Marisol González reappeared in “Hoy” and confirmed that she suffers from COVID-19

After a conspicuous absence of Today, Marisol González confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19. The host spoke of her contagion this morning in a link broadcast on the program, where she spoke of her symptoms and the measures she has taken.

Marisol and her husband, sportscaster Rafael Márquez Lugo, presented some symptoms of the disease since the last days of December. So they decided to isolate themselves, even from their daughters, and undergo the corresponding tests.

However, the driver claims to feel good: “ Well here, reporting, thanking everyone who has been in contact with me, everyone who has been asking, I tell them that fortunately I’m fine. “

The presenter told the program that she presented loss of smell, taste and a slight cough. She also assured that she was close to being discharged. “Later I have an appointment with the doctor and he tells me when he discharges me and I hope it is soon, so I can be there with you”, concluded.

Marisol took advantage of the television space to greet the staff of the morning program’s hosts: “I miss you a lot, but here I am keeping an eye on you, I have been watching you from home. I hope to be there soon to see you and see all the changes ”.

The host referred to the changes in scenery from which the morning show is broadcast. Other members of the television show, such as Galilea Montijo, Paul Stanley and Andrea Legarreta were infected with the virus during the past year.

This Monday, Today introduced its audience to new sections and a new host, Mexican actor Arath de la Torre, who had already served as a presenter 20 years ago for a year.

However, the absence of Marisol and “El Burro” Van Rankin was notorious and caused some rumors. First, the possible departure of the driver from the presenter staff was speculated.

The show’s producer Andrea Rodríguez faced the rumors and clarified in an interview with The stars, that the driver will stay in the program, but not in the same way than during 2020.

‘El Burro’ will appear twice a week in the section “Pin the tail on the donkey”, dynamic that will allow you to continue with the next season of 40 and 20, a series that has achieved great success on Mexican screens.

The hosts of the program, Andrea Legarreta and Galiliea Montijo, expressed that the supposed “departure” of the driver was due to the heavy workload of the presenter.

“I think it has more to do because “Burrito” is doing very well with his series, apparently a new season is coming and apparently he has two other job proposals”Andrea said about the driver’s absence. “What I understand is that they wanted someone who wasn’t coming and going so many times. “

The absence of Marisol González also caused a wave of speculation about a possible dismissal and replacement. However, after announcing her condition, the actress assured that she will return to the recording set as soon as she is discharged.

Televisa’s morning show began the year with a staff of eight stellar hosts: Arath de la Torre, Raúl Araiza, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Lambda García and Marisol González.

Finally, The morning magazine premiered a musical theme, which was worked by Magda Rodríguez and welcomed “Chenchi”, a new pet.

