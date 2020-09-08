“Mark Zuckerberg is thirsty for power,” says his mentor and first investor

Roger McNamee, the mentor and first investor of Mark Zuckerberg, harshly attacked his “pupil”, stating that the young entrepreneur has lost control as he is more focused on his thirst for power than on his vision.

In an interview, McNamee claimed that Zuckerberg does not recognize the threat of his website to national security, as “just look at the power“. Mr. Facebook’s mentor also said he warned him about the problems the social network’s business model could unleash:”it has almost double the monthly active users than the inhabitants of China. And so Mark Zuckerberg is of the opinion that no one can tell him what to do. Facebook research states that in 64% of cases a person joins extremist networks on Facebook, because they are in the recommendations” he has declared.

McNamee it dispels the hypothesis that Zuckerberg would only think about money, as he is power-hungry: “I think it’s just about power. I believe that Zuckerberg has a vision that connecting all the people in the world on a network, his network, is the best thing a human being can do.“.

According to the American entrepreneur, Facebook is closing in a sort of bubble like that of Apple.