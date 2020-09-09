Tech News

Mark Zuckerberg returns to talk about Apple: “they have unilateral control on the app side”

By Brian Adam
Following the statements a few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg is back to talk about Apple and in particular of the practices that the Cupertino-based company puts in place regarding the App Store, the digital store from which those who use Apple devices download applications.

According to what was reported by 9to5Mac and Gizchina, Zuckerberg gave an interview to Axios, which also dealt with the “hot” topic related to Tim Cook’s company. For the uninitiated, in recent weeks various companies have decided to declare themselves “against” commissions of 30% withheld by Apple through its App Store. Among the realities involved, it is impossible not to mention Epic Games, which has started a not insignificant “battle”.

Returning to statements from Facebook CEO, Zuckerberg said: “I think they have one-sided control of what arrives on smartphones in terms of applications. […] If you’re a developer and not on the Google Play Store, at least you have another method of getting people to download your app (Zuckerberg refers to APKs, ed). This means no one will be ‘left out’ if they do something that Google doesn’t exactly like. I think it’s really important that people have a way to create something and bring it to the devices of people who want it“.

In conclusion, the Facebook CEO reiterated his position, although he did so in a more cautious way than the statements that had leaked a few weeks ago, which we recall on that occasion would have been made during an internal meeting of the company. In any case, Zuckerberg has not contradicted himself and has actually used the example of the Android world to launch another “dig” at Apple.

