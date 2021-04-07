Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal. He doesn’t even trust his company!

- Advertisement -

This is how you hear it… Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal, as a cybersecurity expert discovered after analyzing the latest Facebook user data breach.

The personal data leak of 533 million users is the penultimate Facebook scandal. And we say penultimate because reviewing the history of the Zuckerberg firm surely there will be more. Until the regulators who have to defend citizens (and do not) impose a sanction of sufficient depth (a good% of income) to abandon undesirable practices that repeatedly violate fundamental rights such as that of the Privacy. Facebook is not the only one, but it is the worst.

Mark Zuckerberg was one of those ‘affected’ by the data breach. His phone number and other personal details were discovered in the analysis of the leak by cybersecurity expert Dave Walker. The same researcher has continued to analyze the material to discover a curiosity that is causing people to talk, the filtered phone number was associated with an external service and yes, Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal.

For those who do not know it, Signal is one of the best alternatives to WhatsApp. A free and open source messaging service that offers video, voice and text chat, voice and video calls with end-to-end encryption, as well as secure file and photo transfers. With functions similar to WhatsApp and a very simple interface to use typical in this type of applications, it works under the protocol Signal Messaging Protocol, widely recognized as the most secure messaging protocol available.

Since the announcement of the WhatsApp policy change on the mandatory transfer of data to Facebook (yet another from Zuckerberg) Signal downloads have skyrocketed 4,200%. Although it is far from the number of WhatsApp or Telegram users, it is currently the big name in instant messaging and its growth seems unstoppable.

That Zuckerberg uses Signal (as we do millions of users) would not be so shocking if WhatsApp were not owned by Facebook … Doesn’t he trust your company? As expected from Signal they have taken advantage of the case to promote themselves in a sympathetic, but forceful way, remembering the practices of WhatsApp:

With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example: https: //t.co/Mt5YksaAxL – Signal (@signalapp) April 6, 2021

“With the May 15 WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example”, you can read. Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal. Normal that Brian Acton, former manager of Facebook and WhatsApp, continues to promote #DeleteFacebook.