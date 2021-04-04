Mark Zuckerberg’s data, among those from the latest Facebook leak

- Advertisement -

Mark Zuckerberg has been having to give a lot of explanations for a few years now for the operation of Facebook. Either because of its security problems, because of its lack of concern for it or because of its more than questionable attitude regarding the privacy of its users. A set of policies that have led the oldest of the large social networks that still exist to have a public image that is increasingly worn out.

We don’t have to go very far back in time to find the latest Facebook security incident, just a few hours ago we told you that the personal data of 533 million users of the social network have been leaked. What data? Full names and phone numbers, dates of birth, email addresses and locations, among many others. No passwords or payment details would have been leaked, which may seem reassuring, but we’re actually talking about personal contact information. And what we did not imagine was that, Among those affected is Mark Zuckerberg himself.

The discovery was made by Dave Walker, a cybersecurity expert who, after obtaining the leaked data, has analyzed it and found the data of Mark Zuckerberg, as indicated in this tweet. Among them is your phone number, although Dave has been kind enough to partially cover it up, which is already more than we can say Facebook has done with the data of the 533 million people affected by a new leak, which adds to an already very long and worrying history .

Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak – the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well. If journalists are struggling to get a statement from @Facebook, maybe just give him a call, from the tel in the leak? 📞😂@GazTheJourno pic.twitter.com/lrqlwzFMjU – Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 3, 2021

Most likely, as a result of this leak, Mark Zuckerberg has received and / or will receive some unexpected calls, whether from affected users, from pranksters who have seen a golden opportunity, from Facebook detractors and even, as Walker comically puts it in his tweet, of journalists who want to get a statement from Zuckerberg about this latest social network security issue that has made him a billionaire.

The problem, the real problem, is that beyond the fact that Mark Zuckerberg’s personal phone has been leaked, which is fine so that he can put a little bit in the shoes of Facebook users, is that he will probably change numbers quickly (if it has not already done so, since the data was exfiltrated at the beginning of 2020), but surely some of the affected people do not have the same margin of movement, and that both their addresses and their phone numbers have been seen exposed can pose a significant security problem.

I think, for example, of fraud related to pension collections, in people who suffer cyberbullying and stalking, in people with a certain level of public recognition … the uses that can be given to this information are many and very harmful. Perhaps, if Mark Zuckerberg suffers the consequences of his own service problems, he will do something for real so that this does not happen again. Sure, you can always change your phone number and keep looking the other way, that technique seems to control it perfectly.

All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked. I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8 – Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021