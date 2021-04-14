Marketing strategies to grow your restaurant

- Advertisement -

Every manager wants his business to grow. So if you own a restaurant there are certain strategies and factors that will help you to grow. In order to achieve this, it is important to consider specific critical points. The first thing that must be achieved is to have a good reputation both online and offline, possible through technology.

Stay active on social media

A fast and effective way to promote your restaurant in a massive way is through social networks. This is a direct and optimal means of communication for those potential clients you want to reach. The big advantage? The cost of applying this strategy is low compared to all the benefits that are achieved.

One way to promote your restaurant through social networks is to have a post announcing the special dishes or the menu of the day, the spaces of the restaurant, etc.

Update your point of sale

One point that clients always value is their time. This is precisely why it is important to have a good point of sale, for example, Poster. This type of software allows customers to place their orders and pay without any problems and quickly. There are even options that can continue to work even if you don’t have an internet connection. This feature allows the business to continue operating for as long as necessary.

It has home delivery services

It is no secret that home delivery services are increasingly valued by customers. If you want your restaurant to grow, you must have the appropriate technology that allows you to receive orders and communicate with a customer who is not on the premises. This makes a big difference if you make use of the special applications that exist within this sector.

Make use of email marketing

Email marketing is an excellent option to advertise your restaurant and at the same time get the attention of potential consumers. It also provides the opportunity to send emails to subscribers with the offers of the place, menu and special events that are in the month.

If you have a database with your clients’ information, this is an excellent alternative. Through this strategy you can communicate your special offers, as well as exclusive benefits such as discounts, gift desserts, etc. It is a customer loyalty tool.

Offer special promotions to your customers

One way to increase your turnover during the week is to create special offers and promotions. An example would be Pizza Thursday, with a 2 × 1 promotion on this meal. This strategy should stick to the type of restaurant you have and implement it on days when you don’t have as much activity. This will allow you to attract customers.

Promote your restaurant with influencers

Finally, we must mention the advantage offered by social networks. Through technology, the restaurant can be promoted by hiring local influencers, which will make the restaurant have greater exposure in an organic way. An alternative is that through their publications they show the dishes or share a special promotion in a post. This is a good opportunity to reach potential clients who don’t know your business yet.

