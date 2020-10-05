This week will be the time when Mars is closest to Earth in the next 15 years, a unique opportunity to enjoy it.

Mars, the so-called red planet, can be seen better than ever and whoever enjoys a sky without pollution will be able to distinguish it thanks to the coincidence of different circumstances. This is a great opportunity that will not be repeated until 2035 , so whoever wants to take advantage of an astronomical event, now will have the opportunity.

Stating that Mars will only be located 62.1 million kilometers from us may seem strange, but it is one of the closest points where it can be found and makes it possible to see it at times without the need for a telescope , as long as you know where to look. .

Furthermore, it is currently north of the celestial equator, which means that it can be observed from both hemispheres . In our case, the best time to look for it in the sky is sunset and we will have to look to the southeast, according to The Guardian .

We will have some luck because it also highlights that it is in a region of the night sky without too many stars in sight. But if you are looking for a moment to see it, it is best if it is tomorrow night, October 6 , which will be the day when it will be closer.

This event occurs when it coincides that the Earth is at the farthest point from the Sun, aphelion, while Mars is at the closest, perihelion. A unique moment in their orbits. It is the closest instant in which we have found ourselves in recent times , although not as close as it happened in 2003, when the planets were only 55.7 million kilometers away.

These days of proximity have not been used to send missions with humans to Mars , but who knows if in 15 years, the next time it is also at a short distance , we may already have a planned mission to reach the planet Red. In any case, we have the opportunity to look for it the next few nights in our skies and check its well-known red color like few times .