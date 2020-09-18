Tech NewsReviewsScienceSpace tech

Mars, the mysterious cloud has reappeared: no, it is not volcanic activity

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mars, the mysterious cloud has reappeared: no, it is not volcanic activityA “puff of smoke” from a volcano. This is what is seen in some images released by ESA. However, it is not exactly what it seems, but it is certainly a very intriguing phenomenon.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizmodo and as written by ESA (European Space Agency) on its official website, the cloud has reappeared on Mars that has been fascinating insiders for years now. Spotted in 2018 by ESA’s Mars Express, the latter is made of water ice.

At first glance, it may almost seem that it is volcanic activity, given that indeed the cloud was spotted in the area of ​​Asia Mons, one of the three volcanoes of the Tharsis Montes, in the equatorial region of Tharsis. However, in reality the air flow of the cloud is “influenced” by the volcano, but due to the side of Asia Mons not exposed to the wind. An interesting return, which was “captured” by the Mars Express Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) between 17 and 19 July 2020. In short, we are talking about particularly recent analyzes.

Do you think that the “mysterious cloud”, thus defined by ESA itself, can come to have a length of 1800 kilometers. This means that it can be “seen” from Earth through the use of telescopes. A particularly intriguing phenomenon, which insiders are still trying to fully understand. Meanwhile, scientists have given the cloud a name: Arsia Mons Elongated Cloud (AMEC).

