Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceComputingLatest newsSportsTop Stories

Martial arts robots for training athletes

By Brian Adam
0
12
American kickboxer has developed a robot that teaches boxing and martial arts. Photo: New Atlas
Martial Arts Robots For Training Athletes

Must Read

Android

Android 11 is official! Know all the news and compatible phones

Abraham - 0
After a long wait and many test modes, officially the Android 11 of Google is available; the operating system that many smartphones occupy with...
Read more
Community

Unicredit must make sure Monte dei Paschi comes with a bow

Brian Adam - 0
Another patch for Italian banking on the horizon. Rome wants to shoehorn Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena into its great rival, Unicredit, whose...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Martial arts robots for training athletes

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: Boxing and martial arts players keep punching straw bags during training, but now a training robot can turn around and attack them. This...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps launches the COVID-19 layer: so you can know the incidence of the coronavirus in your destination

Brian Adam - 0
Google maps wants our trips to be safe, and to prevent us from organizing a trip to a place with a high...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

American kickboxer has developed a robot that teaches boxing and martial arts. Photo: New Atlas

Washington: Boxing and martial arts players keep punching straw bags during training, but now a training robot can turn around and attack them.

This robot has been developed by the famous martial arts player Brent Verdialis. While training with an athlete, he suffered a serious wrist injury, after which he began working on a robot that trains athletes and has developed a giant device to assist in training.

The height of this robot is 12 inches which can be mounted on the wall but the height can be increased or decreased. When given electricity, these foam sticks strike the player. The foam arm moves at a speed of 64 km per hour, while the athlete can punch the robot’s head and torso.

Thanks to the four and a half inch touch screen, three different training modes can be chosen. Similarly, three levels of intensity can be adopted. During this time, every round, punches and other performances can be seen on the screen. The screen system also takes into account comfort and breaks.

RXT One is currently part of the Kickstarter campaign. However, it starts at 6 699.

Related Articles

Android

Android 11 is official! Know all the news and compatible phones

Abraham - 0
After a long wait and many test modes, officially the Android 11 of Google is available; the operating system that many smartphones occupy with...
Read more
Corona Virus

For Tiffany it is better to agree with LVMH than to risk it in a trial

Brian Adam - 0
Tiffany has time, but not too long. A Delaware judge has ruled that there will be a speedy trial to decide whether...
Read more
Community

Unicredit must make sure Monte dei Paschi comes with a bow

Brian Adam - 0
Another patch for Italian banking on the horizon. Rome wants to shoehorn Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena into its great rival, Unicredit, whose...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©