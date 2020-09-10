Marvel’s Avengers: A Mid-Range PC for ‘Super’ Performance

The gaming experience put in place by Marvel’s Avengers on a high-end PC it allows you to experience the usefulness of high resolutions and high frame rates, while allowing you to enjoy maximum graphic detail.

Unlike the console versions, which are set to more or less standardized settings, the latest production of Crystal Dynamics brings a scalability to our gaming PCs that allows it to shine even on mid-range configurations, less expensive but not for this reason without significant performance.

All this also thanks to partnership between Intel and Square Enix, which just like the Avengers, have decided to collaborate to provide some exclusive features to PC gamers: the tenth generation of Intel CPUs of the i5, i7 and i9 series in fact offers more detailed particle effects, more realistic physics and an improved graphics sector. So let’s find out which mid-range configuration to use to play Marvel’s Avengers at its best.

A true super hero adapts to any situation

To best face the challenges of our Avengers in Marvel’s Avengers you need a flexible game machine able to withstand the large number of elements on the screen, particle effects and animations proposed by the latest effort of Crystal Dynamics, all with a resolution at 1080p and frame rates that are attested on 60 fps. To do this it is not necessary to have access to Tony Stark’s technologies: the new processor comes to our rescue Intel Core i5-10400 of the tenth generation.

The chip of the Californian giant is equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads, at a base frequency of 2.90 Ghz that can be boosted to 4.30 GHz, thanks to the technology Turbo Boost 3.0, all with a TDP of 65 W. The processor is accompanied by the integrated Intel UHD 630 GPU, with a base frequency of 350 MHz and a peak frequency of 1.10 GHz. As with the older brother of the i7 series, the Intel i5- 10400 keeps temperatures at bay and manages to raise frequencies thanks to technology Thermal Velocity Boost: accompanied by a liquid cooler Corsair Hydro Series H100i PRO RGB heat spikes won’t be a problem.

The new range of Intel processors requires motherboards with LGA1200 socket, such as the Gigabyte Z490 Gaming X, which supports RAM up to 4600 MHz and the PCIe 4.0 standard. This is a sensitive time to recommend a graphics card in this segment given the upcoming release of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs. In any case, taking into account what the market offers at the moment and given the possibility of waiting a few weeks for a possible drop in price or for higher proposals, our choice falls for now on Gigabyte’s RTX 2060 Super Windforce OC, with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

On the memory front 16 GB of RAM HyperX Fury DDR4 at 3200 MHz they are able to adequately support CPU and GPU. To complete the offer theSabrent Rocket NVMe SSD 512 Gb, the power supply Corsair TX-650M with 80 Plus Gold certification and the case of the same manufacturer Carbide Series 275R. In summary:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 + Corsair Hydro Series H100i PRO RGB

MB: Gygabite Z490 Gaming X

GPU: Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 2060 Super Windforce OC

RAM: 16 GB HyperX Fury DDR4 3200

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 512 Gb

power supply: Corsair TX-650M

Homes: Corsair Carbide Series 275R

The exclusive powers of Intel

The collaboration between Intel, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix brings exclusive benefits also for the Intel Core i5-10400 processor. The tenth generation of Intel chips can indeed boast a series of optimizations reserved for the PC version of Marvel’s Avengers, capable of improving the spectacularity of the clashes of our super heroes. Among the additional features, Super Charged Hero determines a better graphic rendering for every move: every single hit will generate even more detailed and persistent rubble and debris. Enhanced Enemy Destruction implements increased particle effects taking the spectacularity of the battles to higher levels, with explosions followed by hundreds of fragments ready to splash in every direction. Reactive Water Simulation instead, it uses the capabilities of the Intel processor to maximize the performance of the ponds and simulate an interaction as realistic as possible.

